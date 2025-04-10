【PlayStation Plus：2025年4月のゲームカタログ】 4月10日～ プレイ可能

ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月10日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、4月の海外向けゲームカタログを公開した。

エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象の「ゲームカタログ」では、PS5/PS4用オープンワールド・アクションRPG「ホグワーツ・レガシー」やPS5用パズルアドベンチャー「ブループリンス」、PS4用FPS「バトルフィールド 1」などが追加される。

また「PlayStation Plus Premium」では初代PSのサバイバルホラー「アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク2」と、PS2のアクション「怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters」がプレイ可能となる。

なお、PS Plusのゲームカタログで利用できるタイトルは地域によって異なるため、日本向けのラインナップは異なる場合がある。

□海外向けPSブログのページ

ホグワーツ・レガシー

ブループリンス

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage 2

EA Sports PGA Tour

バトルフィールド 1

プレートアップ！

アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク2

怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters

