PS Plus、4月の海外向けゲームカタログ公開！ 「ホグワーツ・レガシー」や「ブループリンス」などが登場
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは4月10日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、4月の海外向けゲームカタログを公開した。
エクストラおよびプレミアムプランが対象の「ゲームカタログ」では、PS5/PS4用オープンワールド・アクションRPG「ホグワーツ・レガシー」やPS5用パズルアドベンチャー「ブループリンス」、PS4用FPS「バトルフィールド 1」などが追加される。
また「PlayStation Plus Premium」では初代PSのサバイバルホラー「アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク2」と、PS2のアクション「怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters」がプレイ可能となる。
なお、PS Plusのゲームカタログで利用できるタイトルは地域によって異なるため、日本向けのラインナップは異なる場合がある。
□海外向けPSブログのページ
ホグワーツ・レガシー
ブループリンス
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage 2
EA Sports PGA Tour
バトルフィールド 1
プレートアップ！
アローン・イン・ザ・ダーク2
怪獣大激戦 War of the Monsters
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for April includes:- PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 9, 2025
🪄 Hogwarts Legacy
🏠 Blue Prince
❤️🔥 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 2
⛳ EA Sports PGA Tour
…and more. The full lineup https://t.co/hG2J3BxqWF pic.twitter.com/Mz3r7ZR2P2
(C) 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.