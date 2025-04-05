¡ÚSDGs¡Û¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤ÎÎÏ¤Ç¥Ñ¥é¥°¥é¥¤¥À¡¼¤ÎÇÑ´þÌäÂê¤ò²ò·è
»ÈÍÑ¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¯¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¥Ñ¥é¥°¥é¥¤¥À¡¼¤ÎÀ¸ÃÏ¤Ç¥Ð¥Ã¥°¤òºî¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ëÉðÆâ ¾¼¤µ¤ó¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¡¢¸·¤·¤¤°ÂÁ´´ð½à¤¬¥¯¥ê¥¢¤Ç¤¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¥Ñ¥é¥°¥é¥¤¥À¡¼¤ÏÊÝ´É¤¹¤ë¤«ÇÑ´þ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤¬¡¢ÉðÆâ¤µ¤ó¤Ï¡¢¤½¤ì¤é¤ò²ó¼ý¤·¥Ð¥Ã¥°¤¬ºî¤ì¤Ê¤¤¤«¤È¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤ò¥¹¥¿¡¼¥È¡£º£¤Ç¤Ï¡¢µþÅÔ¡¦µµ²¬»Ô¤ËÀ¸»ºµòÅÀ¤òÀß¤±¡¢Â¿ÍÍ¤Ê¿Í¤¬Æ¯¤¤ä¤¹¤¤´Ä¶¤Å¤¯¤ê¤â¹Ô¤¤¸ÛÍÑ¤âÁÏ½Ð¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¼Ò²ñ²ÝÂê¤ò¤â²ò·è¤¹¤ë¥Ç¥¶¥¤¥ó¤Î²ÄÇ½À¤òÅÁ¤¨¤¿¤¤¤È¸ì¤ëÉðÆâ¤µ¤ó¤Î»×¤¤ÉÁ¤¯Ì¤Íè¤È¤Ï¡©
Mr. Akira Takeuchi makes bags from fabric from paragliders that can no longer be used. Until now, paragliders that did not meet strict safety standards were stored or discarded, but Takeuchi started an initiative to collect them and make bags. He now has a production base in Kameoka City, Kyoto Prefecture, and is creating jobs by creating an environment where diverse people can work comfortably. Mr. Takeuchi says he wants to convey the potential of design to solve social issues. What kind of future does he envision?