MicrosoftがWindows 10 PCの買い替え推奨、古いPCはリサイクルか下取りを
Neowinは4月2日(米国時間)、「Microsoft: How to update to Windows 11 on unsupported Windows 10 PC? Dump it and buy new - Neowin」において、MicrosoftがWindows 10 PCの買い替えを推奨したと伝えた。
2025年10月14日に予定されているWindows 10のサポート終了を前に、Windows 11の最小システム要件を満たさない古いPCの適切なリサイクルを促している。
Microsoft: How to update to Windows 11 on unsupported Windows 10 PC? Dump it and buy new - Neowin
