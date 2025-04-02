Apple Intelligenceがついに日本語対応、152件の脆弱性も修正
Appleは3月31日から4月1日(米国時間)にかけ、複数のApple製品の脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。このアップデートには日本語を含む8つの言語を新たにサポートしたApple Intelligenceが含まれている。
修正対象となる脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
About the security content of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of iPadOS 17.7.6 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 16.7.11 and iPadOS 16.7.11 - Apple Support
About the security content of iOS 15.8.4 and iPadOS 15.8.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sonoma 14.7.5 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Ventura 13.7.5 - Apple Support
About the security content of tvOS 18.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 2.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of watchOS 11.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 18.4 - Apple Support
About the security content of Xcode 16.3 - Apple Support
Apple security releases - Apple Support
