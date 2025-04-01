DGT¤Ï¡¢Japan OTIC(Ãí1)¤«¤é¡¢¼«¼Ò¤Î5G´ðÃÏ¶ÉÁõÃÖ¤ÎÌµÀþµ¡(Radio Unit(RU)¤¬O-RAN ALLIANCE(Open Radio Access Network Alliance) ¤¬Äê¤á¤ëO-RAN¥Õ¥í¥ó¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¥¤¥ó¥¿¥Õ¥§¡¼¥¹»ÅÍÍ¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿Â¾¼Ò¤Î5G´ðÃÏ¶É¤ÎCU/DUÁõÃÖ¤È¤ÎÁê¸ßÀÜÂ³¤¬Àµ¾ï¤Ë¼Â»Ü¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤òÇ§Äê¤¹¤ë¡ÖO-RAN Interoperability badge¡×¤ò¼èÆÀ¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤Ê¤ª¡¢¤³¤ÎÌµÀþµ¡¤Ï¡¢³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒNTT¥É¥³¥â¤ÎOREX³èÆ°¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¥°¥í¡¼¥Ð¥ë¤ØÅ¸³«¤µ¤ì¤ëÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡£

Japan OTIC¤Ï¡¢°ìÈÌ¼ÒÃÄË¡¿ÍYRP¸¦µæ³«È¯¿ä¿Ê¶¨²ñ¤ÈNTT¥É¥³¥â¡¢KDDI¡¢¥½¥Õ¥È¥Ð¥ó¥¯¤ª¤è¤Ó³ÚÅ·¥â¥Ð¥¤¥ë¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢2022Ç¯12·î¤ËO-RAN ALLIANCE¤¬Äê¤á¤ë¹ñºÝÅª¤ÊÉ¸½à»ÅÍÍ¤Ë´ð¤Å¤¯»î¸³¡¦Ç§¾Ú¤ò¹Ô¤¦µòÅÀ¤È¤·¤Æ²£¿Ü²ì»Ô¤Ë³«Àß¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

O-RAN»ÅÍÍ¤Ø¤ÎÅ¬¹çÀ­¡¢O-RAN¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥Õ¥§¡¼¥¹¤ËÀÜÂ³¤µ¤ì¤¿µ¡´ï´Ö¤Ç¤ÎÁê¸ßÀÜÂ³À­¡¢¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àµ¡Ç½¡¢¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤Ê¤É¤Î»î¸³¹àÌÜ¤ò¥¯¥ê¥¢¤·¡¢¼èÆÀ¤·¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¹¡£

O-RAN»ÅÍÍ¤Ø¤ÎÅ¬¹çÀ­¤ÎÇ§¾Ú¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢ËÜÀ½ÉÊ¤ò¥Þ¥ë¥Á¥Ù¥ó¥À¡¼´Ä¶­¤Î¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ËÆ³Æþ¤¹¤ëºÝ¤Î¡¢´ðÃÏ¶ÉÁõÃÖ´Ö¤ÎÁê¸ßÀÜÂ³À­¸¡¾Ú¤Î¸úÎ¨²½¡¢ÁõÃÖÆ³Æþ¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¥ê¡¼¥É¥¿¥¤¥àÃ»½Ì¤¬²ÄÇ½¤È¤Ê¤ê¡¢ÄÌ¿®»ö¶È¼Ô¤Î¥ª¡¼¥×¥óRAN¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¹½ÃÛ¤òÍÆ°×¤Ë¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨DENGYO Technology¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

DENGYO Technology¤Ï¡¢Open RAN»ÅÍÍ¤Ë½àµò¤·¤¿¹â¿®ÍêÀ­¤Î¥­¥ã¥ê¥¢¥°¥ì¡¼¥É¤ÎOpen RANÀ½ÉÊ¤È¡¢¾­Íè¤Î5G¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ï¡¼¥¯¤¬Äó¶¡¤¹¤ëÂ¿ÍÍ¤Ê¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¤òÀÑ¶ËÅª¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Æ±¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹¥×¥í¥Ð¥¤¥À¡¼¸þ¤±¤Î¥Ï¡¼¥É¥¦¥§¥¢µ¡´ï¤ä¡¢´ë¶È¤ª¤è¤Ó¼«¼£ÂÎ¸þ¤±¤Î¥í¡¼¥«¥ë5G¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ï¡¼¥¯¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢Open RAN¥Ï¡¼¥É¥¦¥§¥¢¤ËÉ¬Í×¤ÊÁê¸ß±¿ÍÑÀ­¥Æ¥¹¥È¤ÎÉ¾²Á¤â¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

DENGYO Technology Receives O-RAN Interoperability Badge for its 5G Radio Unit

DENGYO Technology Corporation (DGT), a supplier of 5G Open RAN network solutions for mobile carriers, has obtained the O-RAN Interoperability Badge for its 5G base station radio unit (RU) from Japan¡Çs OTIC (Open Testing and Interoperability Certification). The OTIC certification confirms that the compact 5G RU meets the necessary industry standards to properly interoperate with certified Centralized Unit/Distribution Units (CU/DU) from other vendors¡Ç 5G base stations using the O-RAN compliant fronthaul interface specification.

As a result of the successful verification, the DGT 5G RU will start to be deployed in global markets this year via the NTT DOCOMO OREX initiative.

The Japan OTIC was established in December 2022 in Yokosuka City by the YRP R&D Promotion Association, and carriers: NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, SoftBank, and Rakuten Mobile to provide a formalized testing and certification program based on the international standards as defined by the O-RAN ALLIANCE. The O-RAN Interoperability Badge is awarded only after successful testing against specific standards that demonstrate specification compliance, interoperability between O-RAN compliant devices, specific system functionality, and performance.

Obtaining the O-RAN compliance certification will enable faster interoperability verification across network elements in a multi-vendor environment, leading to faster deployment times and faster times to revenue. The architectural flexibility O-RAN affords allows the carriers to build out highly tailored networks that best serve the local environment and the user community it serves. These standards are the foundation that enable the interoperability, flexibility, and favorable economics of the O-RAN vision.

DGT is committed to the O-RAN network model and will continue developing compliant network elements and driving new innovations to help deliver best-in-class 5G network solutions.

**About DENGYO Technology Co. Ltd**

DENGYO Technology is actively providing highly reliable carrier-grade Open RAN products compliant with Open RAN specifications and the diversified services that 5G networks will serve in the future. Our team builds hardware equipment for service providers and Local 5G networks for enterprise and municipal deployments. Our services include evaluating the Inter-Operability Testing required for Open RAN hardware.

