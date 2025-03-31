起動できないWindows 11を高速回復する新機能が登場
Neowinは3月29日(米国時間)、「Windows 11 gets Quick Recovery to fix computers that cannot boot - Neowin」において、起動できなくなったWindows 11を迅速に回復する新機能「Quick Machine Recovery(QMR)」が登場したと伝えた。
この新機能を使えば、ブルースクリーン(BSoD: Blue Screen of Death)などで起動できなくなった場合でも、回復モード(Windows RE)を介して自動化された修復を展開できるという。
