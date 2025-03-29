【SDGs】遠隔操作の技術が建設業の未来を救う
近年、建設業界では高齢者の大量離職や若手の人材不足によって、労働力の低下が懸念されています。山本 悟さんはそんな問題点を解消すべく、山岳トンネルの施工に使う大型機械を遠隔で操作する技術を開発。トンネルの掘削業務の無人化は、危険な場所での作業の安全確保や作業効率の向上も期待できます。現在は、実用化に向けた実証実験も行い、将来的には、生成AIを活用した技術開発にも挑戦したいと語る山本さんの思い描く未来とは？
In recent years, there have been concerns about a decline in the workforce in the construction industry due to a large number of older workers leaving the industry and a shortage of young workers entering it. To solve this problem, Mr. Satoru Yamamoto has developed technology to remotely operate the large machinery used in the construction of mountain tunnels. Automating tunnel excavation work is expected to ensure safety and improve work efficiency in dangerous locations. Currently, tests are being conducted with the aim of practical application. Mr. Yamamoto says, that in the future, he would like to take on the challenge of developing technology that utilizes generative AI. What kind of future does Mr. Yamamoto envision?