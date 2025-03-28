【Amazon Smile Sale】 開催期間：3月28日9時～4月1日23時59分

「ゲーミングマウスパッド マインクラフト クリーパー」

Amazonにて開催されている「Amazon Smile Sale」の対象商品にゲーミングマウスパッドが追加された。開催期間は4月1日23時59分まで。

今回セールの対象となっているのは、「Minecraft（マインクラフト）」に登場するキャラクター「クリーパー」と「エンダーマン」のフェイスデザインを使用したマウスパッド。マウス操作を妨げない大きめのサイズ（280×340×2mm［縦×横×厚み］）で、裏面は全面が滑り止めになっている。表面には滑りの良いポリエステルを使用。

なお、購入する際は、セール価格で販売されているかどうかを確認してから購入してほしい。

ゲーミングマウスパッド マインクラフト クリーパー

ゲーミングマウスパッド マインクラフト エンダーマン

(C)2023 Mojang AB. All Rights Reserved. Minecraft, the Minecraft logo, the Mojang Studios logo and the Creeper logo are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

