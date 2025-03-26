4 gift sweets to choose from Isetan Shinjuku store. The taste of Japanese ingredients is attractive.
Isetan Shinjuku store has a wide selection of memorable gifts. Among them, we have highly selected "gift sweets" that combine Japanese tradition and modern skills. Sweets that are beautiful to look at and have a taste that makes use of Japanese ingredients are perfect as gifts for loved ones. We will introduce 4 sweets recommended by Isetan Shinjuku store.
Natural ingredients and traditional tastes from a long-established Japanese confectionery store founded 153 years ago
TANEYA Nama Fuku Dorayaki 432 yen
Taneya is a long-established Japanese confectionery store in Omi that was founded in 1872 and offers a variety of Japanese sweets for every season. Taneya's greatest commitment is its "anko" (sweet bean paste) that is carefully made using red beans grown on a contract farm in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido, known as the "red diamond" of Tokachi. "Taneya Nama Fuku Dorayaki" is a fluffy dorayaki dough filled with fresh, lightly sweetened red bean paste, mochi made with domestic ingredients, and plenty of fresh cream. This dorayaki is made one by one in front of the customer and is only available at Isetan Shinjuku.
An assortment of star shrimp players that highlight the skills of craftsmen !
KEISHINDO Ebidukusi 3,780 yen/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Keishindo is a shrimp confectionery shop founded in 1866 with its main store in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture. Among the assortment of signature products, the "Kuruma Shrimp Arare Yaki" stands out. It was born from the idea of making a snack that you can eat the whole shrimp! After much trial and error, live Japanese tiger prawn are air-shipped and immediately butchered and baked by our craftsmen. Even though times have changed, Uzumaki has inherited the traditional recipe, taking two weeks to complete, with no time or effort spared. Please pick up this assortment from Keishindo and enjoy this special shrimp snacks.
Fukusaya's Nagasaki Castella is a genuine taste of tradition and heart.
FUKUSAYA Cube 324 yen/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Founded in 1624, Fukusaya has inherited the recipe for Nagasaki Castella from generation to generation and continues to protect that tradition to this day. This castella, which was born in Nagasaki, was born at the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures, but Fukusaya adds its own originality and ingenuity to the ancient handmade method, preserving its taste through the ages. The coarse sugar that remains at the bottom, a characteristic of Nagasaki Castella, is worn away during stirring. Please enjoy the unique taste of handmade products made by skilled craftsmen.
A special langue de chat with a "dogwood" motif from YOKUMOKU
YOKUMOKU Fleur Fleur 1,944 yen/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
YOKUMOKU presents a special assortment of their proud langue de chats with a "dogwood" motif. With a gorgeous design that looks like a flower in bloom, these carefully hand-baked sweets have a crispy texture and a fragrant baked aroma. This product is packed in a blue can with colorful petals dancing lightly, giving it a cute and handmade warmth. As a limited-edition product at Isetan Shinjuku and Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi Main Store, it is perfect for special moments.
Isetan Shinjuku
Isetan Shinjuku Store, the top-selling department store in Japan, welcomes domestic and international customers with its high level of hospitality and highly sensitive product lineup, and attracts approximately 25 million visitors a year.
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Business hours： 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
＊“Eat Paradise” restaurant on the 7th floor of the main building Business hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Address： 3-14-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022
HP： https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku.html
TANEYA Nama Fuku Dorayaki 432 yen
Taneya is a long-established Japanese confectionery store in Omi that was founded in 1872 and offers a variety of Japanese sweets for every season. Taneya's greatest commitment is its "anko" (sweet bean paste) that is carefully made using red beans grown on a contract farm in the Tokachi region of Hokkaido, known as the "red diamond" of Tokachi. "Taneya Nama Fuku Dorayaki" is a fluffy dorayaki dough filled with fresh, lightly sweetened red bean paste, mochi made with domestic ingredients, and plenty of fresh cream. This dorayaki is made one by one in front of the customer and is only available at Isetan Shinjuku.
An assortment of star shrimp players that highlight the skills of craftsmen !
KEISHINDO Ebidukusi 3,780 yen/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Keishindo is a shrimp confectionery shop founded in 1866 with its main store in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture. Among the assortment of signature products, the "Kuruma Shrimp Arare Yaki" stands out. It was born from the idea of making a snack that you can eat the whole shrimp! After much trial and error, live Japanese tiger prawn are air-shipped and immediately butchered and baked by our craftsmen. Even though times have changed, Uzumaki has inherited the traditional recipe, taking two weeks to complete, with no time or effort spared. Please pick up this assortment from Keishindo and enjoy this special shrimp snacks.
Fukusaya's Nagasaki Castella is a genuine taste of tradition and heart.
FUKUSAYA Cube 324 yen/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Founded in 1624, Fukusaya has inherited the recipe for Nagasaki Castella from generation to generation and continues to protect that tradition to this day. This castella, which was born in Nagasaki, was born at the intersection of Eastern and Western cultures, but Fukusaya adds its own originality and ingenuity to the ancient handmade method, preserving its taste through the ages. The coarse sugar that remains at the bottom, a characteristic of Nagasaki Castella, is worn away during stirring. Please enjoy the unique taste of handmade products made by skilled craftsmen.
A special langue de chat with a "dogwood" motif from YOKUMOKU
YOKUMOKU Fleur Fleur 1,944 yen/Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
YOKUMOKU presents a special assortment of their proud langue de chats with a "dogwood" motif. With a gorgeous design that looks like a flower in bloom, these carefully hand-baked sweets have a crispy texture and a fragrant baked aroma. This product is packed in a blue can with colorful petals dancing lightly, giving it a cute and handmade warmth. As a limited-edition product at Isetan Shinjuku and Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi Main Store, it is perfect for special moments.
Isetan Shinjuku
Isetan Shinjuku Store, the top-selling department store in Japan, welcomes domestic and international customers with its high level of hospitality and highly sensitive product lineup, and attracts approximately 25 million visitors a year.
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Business hours： 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
＊“Eat Paradise” restaurant on the 7th floor of the main building Business hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Address： 3-14-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022
HP： https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku.html