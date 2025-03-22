【SDGs】無脂肪乳を地域資源として新たな可能性へと導く
牛乳からバターを作るときに出る無脂肪乳を使ってスイーツを作っている宮本吾一さん。無脂肪乳は使用用途が限られていて、その多くが安値で取引されている現状があります。そこで宮本さんは、それらを正当な価格で取引し、安定的に消費できる仕組みが必要だと考え、この取り組みをスタート。人と人とのつながりによって、地域課題を地域資源で解決して豊かにする街づくりが、全国にも広がってほしいと語る宮本さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Goichi Miyamoto uses skim milk, which is leftover after butter is made from milk, to make sweets. Skim milk has limited uses and is currently traded at low prices. Miyamoto felt that a system was needed to exchange it at a fair price and ensure stable consumption, so he started this initiative. Using the connections between people, Mr. Miyamoto says he wants to see local resources used to solve local issues and development that enriches communities spread across the country. What kind of future does he envision?