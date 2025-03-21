Windows 11のマウス設定、コンパネから設定アプリへ
Microsoft専門のニュースサイト「Windows Latest」は3月16日(現地時間)、「Windows 11 will give you another reason to ditch Control Panel, migrates mouse settings」において、Windowsのマウス設定がコントロールパネルから設定アプリに移行されたと伝えた。
これはWindows研究者のphantomofearth氏によって発見されたもの。同氏がXに投稿した報告によると「Windows Insider Program for Windows Server」から提供されている最新の「Windows Server vNext Preview Build 26376」の調査中に発見されたという。
