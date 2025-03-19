中国脅威グループ、300日にわたり電力水道局に潜伏
Ziff Davisはこのほど、「Chinese Hackers Sat Undetected in Small Massachusetts Power Utility for Months｜PCMag」において、中国の国家支援を受けているとみられる持続的標的型攻撃(APT: Advanced Persistent Threat)グループの「Volt Typhoon」が米国マサチューセッツ州リトルトン電力水道局(LELWD: Littleton Electric Light and Water Departments)に300日以上継続して侵入していたと報じた。
これは2023年に特定されたサイバースパイ活動の一つで、当時約200カ所のインフラ施設が侵害されたという(参考：「Cybersecurity Wake-Up Call: Lessons from an Attack on a Small Utility | American Public Power Association」)。
Chinese Hackers Sat Undetected in Small Massachusetts Power Utility for Months｜PCMag
.
Chinese Hackers Sat Undetected in Small Massachusetts Power Utility for Months｜PCMag
.