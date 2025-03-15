【SDGs】酒かすの有効活用で生まれる未来の特産品
日本酒を製造する際に出た余剰分の酒かすから赤酢を製造している本山智子さん。本山さんの地元佐賀県は日本酒づくりが盛んで、これまで多くの酒蔵から酒かすの活用法について相談を受けてきた中でこの取り組みを思いつきました。江戸時代からすし酢として使用されている赤酢を多くの人に広め、消費量が増えることでその原料を生産する米農家の所得も増え、佐賀の美しい水田を守ることにもつなげたいと語る本山さんの思い描く未来とは？
Ms. Tomoko Motoyama produces red vinegar from the sake lees produced during sake brewing. Saga Prefecture, where Motoyama is from, is a major sake brewing region, and she came up with this initiative after being consulted by many sake breweries about how to use the sake lees. Red vinegar has been used as sushi vinegar since the Edo period, and as consumption increases, the income of the rice farmers who produce the raw materials used in sake brewing will also increase, which also helps protect Saga’s beautiful rice fields. What kind of future does Ms. Motoyama envision?