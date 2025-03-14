ONE OK ROCK、過去最大規模のヨーロッパツアー開催決定
ONE OK ROCKが、10月から16都市を巡る過去最大規模のヨーロッパツアー＜ONE OK ROCK DETOX European Tour 2025＞を開催することが決定した。
2月21日にリリースしたニューアルバム『DETOX』を引っ提げ、4月からはメキシコのフェスを含む南米ツアー、5月からは15都市を巡る北米ツアー、8月からはスタジアムとドームを織り交ぜた日本ツアーの開催が発表されていた。今回発表されたヨーロッパツアーはアリーナ規模で、スペシャルゲストにPaleduskを迎えたツアーとなっている。
＜ONE OK ROCK DETOX European Tour 2025＞
10/8 Nantes, FR - Zenith
10/10 Paris, FR - Accor Arena
10/11 Strasbourg, FR - Zenith
10/13 Manchester, UK - AO Arena
10/15 London, UK - The O2
10/16 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
10/18 Brussels, BE - Forest National
10/20 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live
10/21 Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
10/23 Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena
10/24 Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle
10/25 Munich, DE - Zenith
10/27 Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
10/29 Prague, CZ - Forum Karlin
10/30 Budapest, HU - Budapest Arena
チケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/detoxeuro
＜ONE OK ROCK DETOX LATIN AMERICAN TOUR 2025＞
4/5 Mexico City, Mexico - Pepsi Center
4/8 Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican
4/10 Buenos Aires, Argentina - C Art Media
4/13 Sao Paulo, Brazil - Audio
4/16 Lima, Peru - Arena 1
チケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/latamtour
＜ONE OK ROCK DETOX North American Tour 2025＞
05/14 Seattle - WaMu Theater
05/16 San Francisco - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
05/18 Los Angeles - Greek Theater
05/19 Los Angeles - Greek Theater
05/22 Dallas - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/23 Houston - Bayou Music Center
05/25 Orlando - Hard Rock Live
05/27 Atlanta - Coca Cola Roxy
05/30 Newark - Prudential Center
05/31 Washington - The Anthem
06/01 Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
06/03 Montreal - Place Bell Arena
06/04 Toronto - Budweiser Stage
06/06 Chicago - Byline Bank Argon Ballroom
06/07 Minneapolis - Armory
チケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/nadetoxtour
＜ONE OK ROCK DETOX JAPAN TOUR 2025＞
8/17 大分：クラサスドーム大分
8/30 神奈川：日産スタジアム
8/31 神奈川：日産スタジアム
9/6 北海道：大和ハウス プレミストドーム(札幌ドーム)
9/13 大阪：ヤンマースタジアム長居
9/14 大阪：ヤンマースタジアム長居
ツアー情報：https://oneokrock-pf.com/feature/detoxjapantour