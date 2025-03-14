0/6 Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre10/8 Nantes, FR - Zenith10/10 Paris, FR - Accor Arena10/11 Strasbourg, FR - Zenith10/13 Manchester, UK - AO Arena10/15 London, UK - The O210/16 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena10/18 Brussels, BE - Forest National10/20 Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live10/21 Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena10/23 Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena10/24 Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle10/25 Munich, DE - Zenith10/27 Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar10/29 Prague, CZ - Forum Karlin10/30 Budapest, HU - Budapest Arenaチケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/detoxeuro

＜ONE OK ROCK DETOX North American Tour 2025＞



05/13 Vancouver - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre05/14 Seattle - WaMu Theater05/16 San Francisco - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium05/18 Los Angeles - Greek Theater05/19 Los Angeles - Greek Theater05/22 Dallas - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory05/23 Houston - Bayou Music Center05/25 Orlando - Hard Rock Live05/27 Atlanta - Coca Cola Roxy05/30 Newark - Prudential Center05/31 Washington - The Anthem06/01 Boston - MGM Music Hall at Fenway06/03 Montreal - Place Bell Arena06/04 Toronto - Budweiser Stage06/06 Chicago - Byline Bank Argon Ballroom06/07 Minneapolis - Armoryチケット詳細：https://laylo.com/oneokrock/m/nadetoxtour