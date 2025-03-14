CopilotにAI広告が登場、Windowsスタートメニューにも広告か
PCWorldは3月11日(米国時間)、「Giant, AI ads are coming to Windows Copilot. Thanks, Microsoft｜PCWorld」において、MicrosoftがCopilotにAI広告を導入すると伝えた。
これはMicrosoftが「Transforming the future of audience engagement | Microsoft Advertising」と題して発表した「Microsoft Advertising Showroom ads」などのAI駆動型広告を指している。PCWorldはWindowsを広告配信プラットフォームに変えるこれら取り組みに懸念を示している。
