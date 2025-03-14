最近始めたことはありますか？　俳優・森崎ウィンさんからのお手紙【エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ】

NHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』は、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨く、NHK語学ラジオ番組のテキストです。



高校～大学の試験問題や、中学校の授業でも活用されている同番組とテキスト。



番組ナビゲーターであり、俳優・アーティストとしても活躍中の森崎ウィンさんがテキストで連載中の「To You, From WIN」より、その英語版を公開します。

Have you started anything new recently?

Hi, everyone! My name is Morisaki Win.

Enjoy Simple English (ESE) is off to another fresh start this month. I’m the program’s navigator. I introduce the story for the day, go over interesting English phrases, and help you enjoy the program even more.



So, everyone, have you started anything new recently?

I’ve started reading―not novels, but books on psychology, business, and other practical topics.

Since I work on lots of different projects, including live performances, I have so many chances to talk with people from a wide variety of fields and perspectives. I realized that reading might help me boost my vocabulary. The more words you know, the better you can communicate with different kinds of people. My whole career has been in the entertainment industry, so I want to learn about business and other worlds that are new to me.

I’m reading two books at the same time right now. Reading one book at a time has its good points, of course, because you can take your time and focus on the content. But for me, switching between two books keeps things fresh and fun. I’m looking forward to exploring different genres, too. Hopefully, I can make reading a habit one day.



If this is your first time using the ESE textbook, you’ve already started something new! It’s not always easy to keep working at something for a long time, but I know we’ll be able to do it together!



Morisaki Win

本連載の日本語版はNHKテキスト『エンジョイ・シンプル・イングリッシュ』4月号にて掲載中です。



2025年度テキストでは「世界のお祭り」「哲学」「小泉八雲」といったトピックで、1回5分で英語を読む力・聞く力を磨き、これまでに学んだ英語を定着させるお手伝いをしていきます。

森崎ウィン（もりさき・うぃん）

俳優・アーティスト。ミャンマーで生まれ、小学4年生で来日。2018年スティーヴン・スピルバーグ監督映画『レディ・プレイヤー1』で主要キャストとしてハリウッドデビュー。20年『蜜蜂と遠雷』で第43回日本アカデミー賞新人俳優賞。24年監督、出演をつとめた『せん』が「ショートショート フィルムフェスティバル &アジア 2024」でグランプリである「ジョージ・ルーカス アワード」を受賞。ミュージカルの世界でも25年『ウェイトレス』に出演するなど活躍中。アーティストとしては“MORISAKI WIN”名義で20年にメジャーデビュー。母国ミャンマーでも観光大使を務め圧倒的な知名度を誇る。

英訳：Tom Kain（トム・ケイン）

日英翻訳家。アメリカ・ミネソタ州出身。2005年に来日し、現在はNHK「ニュースで学ぶ現代英語」に出演中。