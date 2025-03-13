iPhoneとiPadにアップデート、サイバー攻撃への悪用の可能性ある脆弱性修正
Appleは3月11日(米国時間)、iPhoneおよびiPadの脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
About the security content of iOS 18.3.2 and iPadOS 18.3.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of macOS Sequoia 15.3.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of visionOS 2.3.2 - Apple Support
About the security content of Safari 18.3.1 - Apple Support
Apple security releases - Apple Support
