Google Meet、生成AI「Gemini」で希望に近い背景を生成できるように
Googleは3月6日(米国時間)、「Google Workspace Updates: Enhancements for custom and AI-generated backgrounds in Google Meet」において、ビデオ会議アプリ「Google Meet」のカスタム背景画像の品質が大きく向上したと伝えた。
生成AI「Gemini」のモデルをアップグレードしたことで視覚的な魅力と品質が大幅に向上し、ユーザーの要望を適切に反映した背景画像の生成が可能になったという。
