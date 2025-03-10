DeepSeek人気を悪用してマルウェアを配布するWebサイトに注意
Kaspersky Labは3月6日(現地時間)、「Stealers and backdoors are spreading under the guise of a DeepSeek client｜Securelist」において、マルウェアを配布する偽のDeepSeekサイトを複数発見したと報じた。
DeepSeekは今年1月にリリースされた人気のAIチャットボット「DeepSeek-R1」を開発した企業だ。この人気の高まりはサイバー犯罪者も引き付けたとみられ、マルウェアを配布する攻撃に悪用されたという。
Stealers and backdoors are spreading under the guise of a DeepSeek client｜Securelist
.
DeepSeekは今年1月にリリースされた人気のAIチャットボット「DeepSeek-R1」を開発した企業だ。この人気の高まりはサイバー犯罪者も引き付けたとみられ、マルウェアを配布する攻撃に悪用されたという。
Stealers and backdoors are spreading under the guise of a DeepSeek client｜Securelist
.