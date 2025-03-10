【Steamセール：「SEKIRO：SHADOWS DIE TWICE」】 セール期間：3月21日まで セール価格：4,180円

Steamにて、フロム・ソフトウェアが手がけるアクション・アドベンチャー「SEKIRO：SHADOWS DIE TWICE」が50%オフになるセールを開催している。セール期間は3月21日まで。

本ゲームは、緻密に設計された立体的なマップをダイナミックに移動・探索し、プレイヤーの覚悟を問うような強大な敵たちに、右手の刀と左手の義手忍具を駆使して挑む、本格アクション・アドベンチャー。

今回Steamにて本ゲームのセールを行なっており、通常価格8,360円のところ50%オフの4,180円で販売している。

Steam「SEKIRO：SHADOWS DIE TWICE」

価格：8,360円 → 4,180円（50%オフ）

□Steam「SEKIRO：SHADOWS DIE TWICE」販売ページ

(C)2019 From Software, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.



Dark Souls is a trademark of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Bandai Namco is not the publisher of SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE.