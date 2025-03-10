Wi-Fi/Bluetoothのチップにバックドア発見、10億台以上に影響の恐れ
Bleeping Computerは3月8日(米国時間)、「Undocumented "backdoor" found in Bluetooth chip used by a billion devices」において、中国のEspressif Systemsが製造、販売しているESP32チップから文書化されていないバックドアが発見されたと報じた。
これはスペインのセキュリティ企業「Tarlogic Security」に所属するセキュリティ研究者のMiguel Tarascó Acuña氏およびAntonio Vázquez Blanco氏によって発見された。両氏は先日マドリードで開催された「RootedCON」において、その研究結果を発表している(参考：「2025 RootedCon BluetoothTools | DocumentCloud」)。
