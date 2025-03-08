【SDGs】廃棄する食材を掛け合わせて新たな特産品に
規格外や傷のあるかぼすと売れ残った唐辛子を使って、新たな特産品を開発した門平光正さん。門平さんが手掛けたのは、かぼすの爽やかな風味と唐辛子の辛みをバランスよく合わせた万能ソース。オリーブオイルと合わせてドレッシングにしたり肉料理のソースにしたりと、どんな料理とも相性抜群です。今後も生産者とともに、あまり知られていない食材を使った特産品を開発し、地元を盛り上げていきたいと語る門平さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Mitsumasa Kadohira has developed a new specialty using non-standard kabosu, classified as ugly produce, and unsold chili peppers. He has created an all-purpose sauce that balances the refreshing flavor of kabosu with the spiciness of chili peppers. It goes well with any dish, whether combined with olive oil to make a dressing or as a sauce for meat dishes. Mr. Kadohira says he wants to continue working with producers to develop specialty products using lesser-known ingredients and invigorate his hometown. What kind of future does he envision?