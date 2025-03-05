【PC版「Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings」】 3月5日 配信開始 価格：2,800円

Palindrome Interactive、Amplifier Studios、Asmodeeは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」にて「Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings」を3月5日より配信を開始した。価格は2,800円。

本作はメディアミックス作品「Legend of the Five Rings」をゲーム化したもの。戦術的な戦闘、政治的陰謀、氏族への忠誠心などを盛り込んだRPGメカニクスとダイナミックなデッキ構築が融合したローグライクアドベンチャーゲーム。

プレーヤーは士族の内政を操り、牡牛と寿久年の士族リーダーの要求をこなし、権力と影響力を高めながら、蟹族の貴重な遺物を探すためシャドウランドを冒険していく。

(C) 2025 Shadowveil: Legend of the Five Rings(TM) is published and developed by Palindrome Interactive AB. All related rights, titles, trademarks, logotypes, and copyrights used in Shadowveil(TM) and Legend of the Five Rings(TM) are the exclusive property of, and are owned and/or controlled by Asmodee North America, Inc. and/or Palindrome Interactive AB unless specifically stated otherwise. All related other marks, trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the exclusive property of their respective owners. The Asmodee name and logo are (TM) and (C) 2019-2025 Asmodee Group SAS. All rights reserved.