Kali Malone¤¬¸ì¤ë¡¢¶áÂå¤¬¤â¤¿¤é¤·¤¿²»³Ú¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤È¡¢¤½¤ì¤òÄ¶±Û¤¹¤ë²»³Ú
¥«¥ê¡¦¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¡ÊKali Malone¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¸½Âå¤Î¥¨¥¯¥¹¥Ú¥ê¥á¥ó¥¿¥ë¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆºÇ¤âÃíÌÜ¤ò½¸¤á¤ëºî¶Ê²È¤À¡£¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¡¦¥³¥í¥é¥É½£¤ÇÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¡¢10Âå¤«¤é¥Î¥¤¥º¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤Ë¿Æ¤·¤ó¤ÀÈà½÷¤Ï¡¢¤½¤Î¸å¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó¤Î¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à²¦Î©²»³ÚÂç³Ø¤ÇÅÅ»Ò²»¶Áºî¶Ê¤ò³Ø¤Ó¡¢¸½ºß¤â¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó¤òµòÅÀ¤Ë³èÆ°¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¡¡
¤½¤ÎÀ¸¤¤Î©¤Á¤«¤é°é¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¿¡Ö¥¢¥¦¥È¥µ¥¤¥À¡¼¡×Åª¤Ê»ëÅÀ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¥â¥À¥ó¡¦¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¤È¥¢¥ô¥¡¥ó¥®¥ã¥ë¥É¤Î¶³¦Àþ¤ò¹ª¤ß¤ËÊâ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¿¥«¥ê¡¦¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¤Î²»³Ú¤Ï°ì¸«¤¹¤ë¤È¥ß¥Ë¥Þ¥ë¤À¤¬¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤Ë¿·¤¿¤Ê»×¹Í¤ÎÈâ¤ò³«¤«¤»¤ë¤è¤¦¤ÊÂ¿ÁØÅª¤Ê¥ê¥º¥à¤È¥µ¥¦¥ó¥É¤¬Â¸ºß¤·¡¢Ä°¤¯¿Í¤Î¿´¤Ë¶¯Îõ¤Ê´¶Æ°¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ë¡£
É×¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ëSunn O)))¤Î¥¹¥Æ¥£¡¼¥ô¥ó¡¦¥ª¥Þ¥ê¡¼¤È¥³¥é¥Ü¥ì¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤·¤¿¡¢5»þ´ÖÄ¶¤¨¤ÎÄ¶Âçºî¡ØDoes Spring Hide Its Joy¡Ù¤ËÂ³¤¯¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤È¤·¤Æ¥ê¥ê¡¼¥¹¤µ¤ì¤¿¡ØAll Life Long¡Ù¤Ï¡¢¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¤Î²»³ÚÅªÅ¯³Ø¤È³×¿·À¤ò78Ê¬¤Ë¶Å½Ì¤·¤¿·æºî¤Ç¡¢¹ç¾§¡¢¶â´É³Ú´ï¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò¼çÂÎ¤È¤¹¤ë12¶Ê¤¬¼ýÏ¿¤µ¤ì¡¢¹â¤¤É¾²Á¤òÆÀ¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
Èà½÷¤Î²»³Ú¤Î³×¿·À¤Ï¡¢¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¤¬¼è¤êÁÈ¤àÄ´Î§¤Ø¤ÎÃµµá¤Ë¤â¸½¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¤Ï¡¢À¾ÍÎ²»³Ú¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë12Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤¬²»³ÚÅª¤Ê¼«Í³¤òÀ©¸Â¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¤·¡¢¸Å¤¤Ä´Î§Ë¡¤ËÌÜ¤ò¸þ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤Çºî¶Ê²È¤ä¥ê¥¹¥Ê¡¼¤Ë¿·¤¿¤Ê»ëÅÀ¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤è¤¦¤È¤·¤Æ¤¤¿¡£Ä´Î§¤Ë´Ø¤·¤ÆÈà½÷¤¬¼è¤êÁÈ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¿¤Î¤Ï¡¢²»³Ú¤ÎÏÈ¤ËÎ±¤Þ¤é¤Ê¤¤Ê¸²½Åª¡¢¼Ò²ñÅª¡¢Îò»ËÅª¤Ê¡ÖÉ¸½à²½¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Ë½ÎÏÅª¤ÊÌäÂê¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÌäÂêÄóµ¯¤Ç¡¢¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¤Ï¡¢Ä´Î§¤ò¡¢·úÃÛ¤ä¸À¸ì¡¢Ï«Æ¯¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÈÆ±ÍÍ¤Ë¼Ò²ñ¹½Â¤¤ä¸¢ÎÏ´Ø·¸¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤ë½ÅÍ×¤ÊÍ×ÁÇ¤È¤·¤ÆÂª¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢Èà½÷¤¬»ÈÍÑ¤¹¤ë15À¤µª¤Î¥ß¡¼¥ó¥È¡¼¥ó¡¦¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Ï¡¢¸½Âå¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤¿²»³Ú¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÄ©Àï¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¸Å¤¨¤Î²»³Ú¤È¸½Âå¤Î¼Â¸³²»³Ú¤Î¶¶ÅÏ¤·¤ò»î¤ß¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¸À¤¨¤ë¤À¤í¤¦¡£¥«¥ê¡¦¥Þ¥í¡¼¥ó¤Ï¡¢·Ý½ÑÉ½¸½¤ÎÏÈ¤ò¤³¤¨¤Æ²»³Ú¤òÃµµá¤·¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤Î´ûÀ®³µÇ°¤ËÄ©Àï¤¹¤ë´õÂå¤Îºî¶Ê²È¤Ê¤Î¤À¡£
¤³¤³¤«¤é¤Ï¡¢Åìµþ¤Ç¹Ô¤Ê¤Ã¤¿Èà½÷¤Ø¤Î¥¤¥ó¥¿¥Ó¥å¡¼¤ò¤ªÆÏ¤±¤¹¤ë¡£
¢¨The English version follows after the Japanese version.
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
¡ÖÉ¸½à²½¡×¤Î²áÄø¤Ç¼º¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ã¤¿¤â¤Î
-¸½ºß¤Ï¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤òµòÅÀ¤Ë³èÆ°¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤è¤Í¡£¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Ë°Ü¤Ã¤¿·Ð°Þ¤Ï²¿¤Ç¤·¤¿¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤Ï¸µ¡¹¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¤Î¥³¥í¥é¥É½Ð¿È¤Ç¡¢¼ã¤¤º¢¤Ï¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¤ÎÀ¼³Ú¤ò³Ø¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¤±¤É¡¢¥³¥í¥é¥É¤Î¥¢¥ó¥À¡¼¥°¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥·¡¼¥ó¡¢ÆÃ¤Ë¥Î¥¤¥º¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤ä¥¢¥ó¥Ó¥¨¥ó¥È¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤Ë¤â¤Î¤á¤ê¹þ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¡£¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¤È¥¨¥¯¥¹¥Ú¥ê¥á¥ó¥¿¥ë¤Ê²»³Ú¤ÎÎ¾Êý¤ÎÀ¤³¦¤Î¶¹´Ö¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê´¶¤¸¤À¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£
¤½¤·¤Æ17ºÐ¤Îº¢¤ËÍ§Ã£¤òË¬¤Í¤Æ¥Ë¥å¡¼¥è¡¼¥¯¤Ë¹Ô¤Ã¤¿»þ¤Ë¡¢¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó¿Í¤Î¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥·¥ã¥ó¤Î¥¨¥ì¥ó¡¦¥¢¡¼¥¯¥Ö¥í¤Ë½Ð²ñ¤Ã¤¿¡£Èà½÷¤Ï¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤ÎÅÅ»Ò¥¢¥³¡¼¥¹¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥¯¤Î¥·¡¼¥ó¤Ë¿¼¤¯´ØÍ¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢»ä¤Ë¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤ËÍ·¤Ó¤ËÍè¤Ê¤¤¤«¤ÈÍ¶¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤¿¡£Èà½÷¤Ï¤Þ¤µ¤«»ä¤¬ËÜÅö¤ËÍè¤ë¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤È»×¤¦¤±¤É¡¢»ä¤Ï¼ÂºÝ¤Ë¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Þ¤Ç¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¥¨¥ì¥ó¤Î²È¤ÇÅßµÙ¤ß¤ò²á¤´¤·¡¢¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Î¼Â¸³²»³Ú¤Î¥·¡¼¥ó¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤ëÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤»þ´Ö¤ò²á¤´¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤·¤Æ¡¢2012Ç¯¤«¤é¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó²¦Î©²»³ÚÂç³Ø¤Ë¹ç³Ê¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤¤Ã¤«¤±¤ËËÜ³ÊÅª¤Ë¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Ë½»¤ß»Ï¤á¤¿¤Î¡£
-¤¹¤´¤¤½Ð²ñ¤¤¤Ç¤¹¤Í¡Ê¾Ð¡Ë¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤¬°ú¤Ã±Û¤·¤¿Ç¯¤Ë¥¨¥ì¥ó¤È»ä¤Ï¥«¥Æ¥ê¡¼¥Ê¡¦¥Ð¥ë¥Ó¥¨¥ê¤È¤â½Ð²ñ¤Ã¤¿¡£Èà½÷¤Ï¥¨¥ì¥ó¤Î¥¯¥é¥¹¥á¥¤¥È¤Ç¡¢¥¤¥¿¥ê¥¢¤«¤éÂç³Ø¤ÎÎ±³Ø¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ç¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤ËÍè¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤Î¡£¥«¥Æ¥ê¡¼¥Ê¤â¥¨¥ì¥ó¤â10Âå¸åÈ¾¤Îº¢¤«¤é¤ª¸ß¤¤¤òÃÎ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢°ì½ï¤ËÀ®Ä¹¤â¤·¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤ÎÆ»¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢º£¤â¤ª¸ß¤¤¤Ë»Ù¤¨¹ç¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤ÏËÜÅö¤ËÆÃÊÌ¤Ê¤³¤È¤è¤Í¡£ÆÃÊÌ¤Ê½Ð²ñ¤¤¤ÈÍ§¾ð¤Î¤ª±¢¤Çº£¤Î¼«Ê¬¤¬¤¢¤ë¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ë¡£
»ä¤Î¿ÍÀ¸¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤À¤Ã¤¿¤â¤¦°ì¤Ä¤Î½Ð²ñ¤¤¤¬¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥óÄ´Î§»Õ¥ä¥ó¡¦¥Ù¥ë¥²¥½¥ó¤È¤Î½Ð²ñ¤¤¡£»ä¤ÏÅö»þ¡¢Ä´Î§¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÎÎò»Ë¤È¤½¤Î¼Ò²ñÅª¡¢Ê¸²½Åª¡¢´¶¾ðÅª¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¥¨¥Ã¥»¥¤¤ò½ñ¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢¤½¤Î»þ¤Ë¥¤¥ó¥¿¥Ó¥å¡¼¤·¤¿¤Î¤¬¥ä¥ó¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£¤½¤ì¤«¤é»ä¤ÏÈà¤Î¤â¤È¤Ç¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥ó¤ò»Ï¤á¤Æ¡¢¿ôÇ¯´Ö¡¢¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥óÃæ¤ò²ó¤Ã¤Æ¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î½¤Íý¤äÄ´Î§¤ò¤·¤¿¡£¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î¤¿¤á¤Îºî¶Ê¤ò»Ï¤á¤¿¤Î¤â¤Á¤ç¤¦¤É¤³¤Î»þ´ü¤Í¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
-Ä´Î§¤Ë¶½Ì£¤ò»ý¤Ã¤¿¤¤Ã¤«¤±¤Ï²¿¤Ç¤·¤¿¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¼Â¸³Åª¤ÊÄ´Î§¤Ë¤Ï¤¤¤Ä¤â¶½Ì£¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡£´¶¾ð¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÁÏÂ¤Åª¤ÊÈ¯¸«¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Â¿¤¤¤«¤é¤Í¡£¤¿¤À¡¢²»³Ú¤ÎÄ´Î§¤¬¼Ò²ñÅª¡¦Ê¸²½Åª¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òµÚ¤Ü¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤òÃÎ¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¶½Ì£¤È¸¦µæ¤Î°ÕÍß¤Ï¤µ¤é¤Ë¿¼¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¡£ÆÃ¤ËÄ´Î§¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤¬À¾ÍÎ²»³Ú¤ËÍ¿¤¨¤¿±Æ¶Á¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Í¡£
-¤É¤¦¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¶áÂå¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤ÆÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤â¤Î¤¬É¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢²»³Ú¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Ë¤âÉ¸½à²½¤¬µ¯¤³¤Ã¤¿¡£º£Æü¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Î¼çÎ®¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡ÖÊ¿¶ÑÎ§¡×¤È¸Æ¤Ð¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤Í¡£
É¸½à²½¤¬µ¯¤³¤Ã¤¿ÇØ·Ê¤Ë¤ÏÅö»þ¤Îµ»½Ñ³×¿·¤ä¿Í¤Ó¤È¤Î²ÁÃÍ´Ñ¤ÎÊÑÍÆ¤Ê¤ÉÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤³¤È¤¬´Ø·¸¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤±¤É¡¢¡ÖÊ¿¶ÑÎ§¡×¤¬¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤¿¤Î¤â¡¢²»³Ú¶µ°é¤¬Âç³Ø¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤ÆÄ´¤ÎÊÑ²½¤¬Â¿¤¤Ê£»¨¤Ê²»³Ú¤òºî¤ê¤¿¤¤¿Í¤¬Áý¤¨¤¿¤³¤È¡¢·ÐºÑÅª¤Ë¤â¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È¤¬¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤âÂç¤¤¤¤È»×¤¦¡£¥Õ¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Î¤¢¤ë³Ú´ï¤¬¥Õ¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Î¤Ê¤¤³Ú´ï¤È°ì½ï¤Ë±éÁÕ¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¥ª¡¼¥±¥¹¥È¥é¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Í¡£
¥ª¡¼¥±¥¹¥È¥é²»³Ú¤Î½Ð¸½¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥ó¥È¥Í¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¹ç¤ï¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤ËÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¼ïÎà¤Î³Ú´ï¤òÉ¬Í×¤È¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤ì°ÊÁ°¤Î»þÂå¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Ê£¿ô¿Í¤Ç¼¼Æâ³Ú¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¾®¤µ¤Ê¥¢¥ó¥µ¥ó¥Ö¥ë¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤ë¤Î¤¬ÉáÄÌ¤Ç¡¢»÷¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê³Ú´ï¤Î¥°¥ë¡¼¥×¤¬°ì½ï¤Ë±éÁÕ¤·¡¢¤½¤Î³Ú´ï¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤è¤ê¼«Á³¤ÊÊýË¡¤Ç¥¤¥ó¥È¥Í¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡£
¹©¾ì¤òÆ°¤«¤¹¤¿¤á¤ËÉ¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤¿»þ´Ö¤äÃ±°Ì¤¬É¬Í×¤À¤Ã¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢²»³Ú¤Ë¤âÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤³¤È¤¬µ¯¤³¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¥ª¡¼¥±¥¹¥È¥é¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤ÇÂ¿¤¯¤Î¸ÛÍÑ¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¡¢Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ²»³Ú¤Ï¤è¤ê¸úÎ¨ÎÉ¤¯¡¢±ß³ê¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥¿¥¤¥×¤Î²»³Ú¤ò±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿°ìÊý¤Ç¡¢³Ú´ï¤Î¸ÄÀ¤äÂ¿ÍÍÀ¡¢ÁÏÂ¤À¤¬¶¹¤á¤é¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤È¤â¸À¤¨¤ë¤È»×¤¦¡£
2024Ç¯11·î¡¢Åìµþ¤Î¡ÖLEMAIRE EBISU¡×¤Ç¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤¬¼Â¸½¡£¥«¥ê¤Ï¥Ý¥¸¥Æ¥£¥Ö¡¦¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¡¢¶¦±é¼Ô¤ÎFUJI||||||||||TA¤Ï¥¦¥©¡¼¥¿¡¼¥¿¥ó¥¯¤ò±éÁÕ
-É¸½à²½¤Î²áÄø¤Ç¼º¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ã¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ï²¿¤À¤È»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¸½ºß¤Î²»³Ú¤Î¥Ñ¥é¥À¥¤¥à¤Ï¡¢12Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤È¤¤¤¦Ê¸²½Åª¥Ø¥²¥â¥Ë¡¼¤Î²¼¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼É½¸½¤Î¥Ñ¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Ï¤È¤Æ¤â¸Â¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤ËÉ¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤ë°ÊÁ°¤Ï¡¢ÃÏ°è¤ÎÊ¸²½¤äÉ÷ÅÚ¡¢µ¤¸õ¡¢ºî¶Ê²È¤ä²»³Ú²È¤Î·Ý½ÑÅªÈ½ÃÇ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÄ´Î§¤ÎÊýË¡¤¬Â¸ºß¤·¤¿¤±¤É¡¢Ä´Î§¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¤³¤¦¤·¤¿É½¸½¤ÎÂ¿ÍÍÀ¤ÏÇÓ½ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¡£
¤½¤ì°ÊÁ°¤Ï¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤¬¾®¤µ¤ÊÂ¼¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«ÂçÅÔ»Ô¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¡¢»³¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«³¤ÊÕ¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¡¢¶µ²ñ¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¾ë¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÄ´Î§¤ÎÊýË¡¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤±¤É¡¢É¸½à²½¤Î²áÄø¤Ç¤½¤ì¤é¤ÎÂ¿ÍÍÀ¤ÏÇÓ½ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¡£ÆÃÄê¤Î²»Äø´Ø·¸¤òÍ¥Àè¤·¤ÆÂ¾¤Î²ÄÇ½À¤òÇÓ½ü¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢Ê¸²½¤Î²»³ÚÅª²ÁÃÍ´Ñ¤¬ÄêµÁ¤µ¤ì¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤Î´¶¾ðÅª¤ÊÃÎÀ¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£
-¤Ê¤ë¤Û¤É¡£
¥«¥ê¡§Â¾¤Ë¤â¡¢¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤Ï¿Í¤Ó¤È¤Î²»³Ú¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÇ§¼±¤Ë¤âÂç¤¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢´°Á´»ÍÅÙ²»¤Ï¡ÖÈþ¤·¤¯Ä´ÏÂÅª¡×¡¢»°ÅÙ²»¤Ï¡ÖÉÔµ¤Ì£¤Ç¶Ë°ÈóÆ»¡×¤È¤«¡¢²»Äø¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ¤ÏÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÊ¸²½Åª¸ÇÄê´ÑÇ°¤¬¤¢¤ë¤±¤É¡¢¤³¤ì¤ÏÉ¸½à²½¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¿¢¤¨ÉÕ¤±¤é¤ì¤¿Èó¾ï¤Ë´Ô¸µÅª¤ÇÃ±½ã²½¤µ¤ì¤¿Ç§¼±¤Î¤¢¤êÊý¡£
»ä¤¬Ä´Î§¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¶½Ì£¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤Ï¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤ò»î¤¹¤³¤È¤Ç¤³¤¦¤·¤¿²»³Ú¤Î¸ÇÄê´ÑÇ°¤òÂÇ¤ÁÇË¤ê¡¢ÆÃ¼ì¤Ê²»Äø¤ÎÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¤ËÉÔ»×µÄ¤µ¤äÊ£»¨¤µ¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¡£Ä´Î§¤ËÃµµáÅª¤Ê¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼¤ò»î¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¿¼¤¯Ä°¤¯¤³¤È¤Ç²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤·¤Æ¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤ÎÆ¶»¡¤òÆÀ¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¡£
¾¯¤·Ä°¤¤¤Æ¤ß¤¿¤À¤±¤Ç¡¢¤¢¤¢¡¢¤³¤ì¤ÏÈá¤·¤¤²Î¤Ê¤ó¤À¤Ê¤È¤«¡¢³Ú¤·¤¤²Î¤Ê¤ó¤À¤Ê¤ÈÊ¬¤«¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦¤è¤¦¤Ê²»³Ú¤ò¼«Ê¬¤¬¤ä¤ê¤¿¤¤¤È¤Ï»×¤ï¤Ê¤¤¡£¤à¤·¤í»ä¤Ï³Ú¤·¤¤¥³¡¼¥É¤Ê¤Î¤«Èá¤·¤¤¥³¡¼¥É¤Ê¤Î¤«¤¬¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤¯Ê¬¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤ÊÛ£Ëæ¤ÇÊ£»¨¤Ê²»³Ú¤ò¹¥¤à¡£²¿²ó¤â·«¤êÊÖ¤·Ê¹¤¯¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Íý²ò¤¬¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤¯ÊÑ¤ï¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦¤è¤¦¤Ê²»³Ú¤Í¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢ºÇ½é¤ËÊ¹¤¤¤¿»þ¤Ï¡¢Èá¤·¤«¤Ã¤¿¤ê¡¢ÉÔµ¤Ì£¤Ê´¶¤¸¤¬¤¹¤ë¤ó¤À¤±¤É¡¢10²ó¤¯¤é¤¤Ê¹¤¤¤Æ¤ß¤ë¤È¡¢ÆÍÁ³¡¢×ò¹û¤È¤·¤Æ¹¬¤»¤Êµ¤Ê¬¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¡£
²»¤ÎÃæ¤Ë¶Ã¤¤È°Ú·É¤ÎÇ°¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È
-É¸½à²½¤«¤éÎ¥¤ì¤ÆºîÉÊ¤òºî¤ë¤³¤È¤Î°ÕµÁ¤Ï²¿¤À¤È»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©¡¡¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÆñ¤·¤µ¤¬¤¢¤ê¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¤è¤Í¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤Ï·è¤·¤ÆÅÁÅýÅª¤ÊÁÕË¡¤ò´°Á´¤ËÈÝÄê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤ï¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¡¢º£¤Ç¤â¤è¤¯Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤Ç²»³Ú¤òºî¤ê±éÁÕ¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¿·¤·¤¤´¶³Ð¤ä»ëÅÀ¤ò³èÀ²½¤µ¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥Ð¥ê¥¨¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤¬¤¢¤ë¤Ù¤¤À¤È»×¤¦¡£¿·¤·¤¤Ê¸²½¤òÃÎ¤ê¡¢¿·¤·¤¤²»³Ú¤ä·Ý½Ñ¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢ÊÌ¤Î»ëÅÀ¤òÁý¤ä¤¹¤·¡¢¿Í´Ö¤È¤Ï²¿¤«¡©¡¡¿ÍÀ¸¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ²¿¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ê¤Î¤«¡©¤È¤¤¤¦ÁÛÁüÎÏ¤ò³èÀ²½¤µ¤»¤ë¡£
¼Ò²ñ¤ËÆ±¼ÁÅª¤Ê¤â¤Î¤·¤«¤Ê¤±¤ì¤Ð¡¢°Û¤Ê¤ëÌäÂê¤ä¿·¤¿¤Ê²ò·èºö¤Ø¤Î¿·¤¿¤ÊÆ»¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹ÁÛÁüÎÏ¤Ï¤Û¤È¤ó¤ÉÆ¯¤«¤Ê¤¤¤Ç¤·¤ç¡©
-¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¤Í¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤¬²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¤ä¤ê¤¿¤¤¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢²»¤ÎÃæ¤Ë¶Ã¤¤È°Ú·É¤ÎÇ°¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¡£»ä¤¬±éÁÕÃæ¤Ë²»³Ú¤Ë°Ú·É¤ÎÇ°¤ò´¶¤¸¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê½Ö´Ö¤¬¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤È¤¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤âÆ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê´¶³Ð¤ò¶¦Í¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Êµ¤¤¬¤¹¤ë¡£²»³Ú¤ò¤è¤ê°ÕÌ£¤Î¤¢¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤â¤½¤ÎÂÎ¸³¼«ÂÎ¤Ë¥³¥ß¥Ã¥È¤¹¤ëÉ¬Í×¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£²ñ¾ì¤Ë¤¤¤ëÁ´°÷¤¬°ì½ï¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ÎÂÎ¸³¤ò°ÕÌ£¤Î¤¢¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬É¬Í×¤Ê¤Î¡£¤½¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢±éÁÕ¼Ô¤Ï¾ï¤ËÎäÀÅ¤«¤Ä¥¯¥ê¥¢¤Ê¾õÂÖ¤Ç¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬µá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¤È»×¤¦¡£±éÁÕ¼Ô¤¬Ãí°Õ¿¼¤¯Íî¤ÁÃå¤¤¤Æ½¸Ãæ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ì¤Ð¡¢´ÑµÒ¤â±þ¤¨¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¡£µÕ¤Ë¡¢±éÁÕ¼Ô¤¬ÉÔ°Â¤ä¶ÛÄ¥¡¢¶²ÉÝ¤ò´¶¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤é¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤â¤½¤ì¤ò´¶¤¸¼è¤ë¤Ï¤º¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
-¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÎäÀÅ¤µ¤È¸À¤¨¤Ð¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Ïºî¶Ê¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¹½Â¤¤ä¥ë¡¼¥ë¤Î½ÅÍ×À¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÎÉ¤¯¶¯Ä´¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤·¤«¤·Æ±»þ¤Ë¡¢°ìÊý¤Ç´¶¾ðÅª¤ÊÊ£»¨¤µ¤âÄÉµá¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤¦¤·¤¿ÂÐ¾ÈÅª¤Ê´Ø·¸À¤Ï¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤ËÄÉµá¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¾¯¤·Ì·½â¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤ËÊ¹¤³¤¨¤ë¤è¤Í¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¸Ä¿ÍÅª¤Ë¤Ï¿Í´Ö¤ÎÃæ¤ÇÌ·½â¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤ëÍ×ÁÇ¤ÎÂ¿¤¯¤ÏÎ¾Î©¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢ÍýÀÅª¤ÇÏÀÍýÅª¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥É¤È´¶¾ðÅª¤ÇÁÏÂ¤Åª¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥É¡¢¤¢¤ë¤¤¤ÏÌµ°Õ¼±¤È°Õ¼±Åª¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥É¤Ê¤É¡¢ÁêÈ¿¤¹¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤â¤Î¤¬Î¾Î©¤¹¤ë¡£¤½¤·¤Æ¡¢ÂÐÎ©¤¹¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤¬Æ±»þ¤ËÂ¸ºß¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¿·¤¿¤Ê²ÁÃÍ¤ÏÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¯¤ë¤Î¡£
²»³Ú¤ò¤Ä¤¯¤ë¤È¤¤Ï¤Ç¤¤ë¤À¤±´¶¾ðÅª¤ÊÍ×ÁÇ¤òÏÆ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢µÒ´ÑÅª¤ÇÍýÀÅª¤Ê¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤Ç¼è¤êÁÈ¤à¤³¤È¤ò¿´³Ý¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤Î¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤Ï¿ô³Ø¤ä´ö²¿³Ø¤Ë¶á¤¤¤â¤Î¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤±¤É¡¢ºÂ¤Ã¤ÆÆüµ¤ò½ñ¤¯¤è¤ê¤â¤º¤Ã¤È¤¦¤Þ¤¯´¶¾ðÅª¤Ê¤³¤È¤òÉ½¸½¤Ç¤¤ë¤·¡¢¼«Ê¬¤¬´¶¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¤è¤êÍý²ò¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Êµ¤¤¬¤¹¤ë¡£
²»³Ú¤ÈÍýÀÅª¤Ë¸þ¤¹ç¤¦¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¿ÀÈëÀ¤ä¤è¤ê¿¼¤¤°ÕÌ£¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¡£µÕ¤Ë¡¢´¶¾ð¤ËÆ³¤«¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤â¤¦¤È¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢·ã¤·¤¯Î®Æ°Åª¤ÊÀ¤³¦¤ËÆþ¤ê¹þ¤ó¤Ç¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤ÆºîÉÊ¤¬»þÂåÃÙ¤ì¤ÇÊª¸ìÅª¤Ë´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤ë·¹¸þ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤ï¡£
-¤Ê¤ë¤Û¤É¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤Ï´ñÌ¯¤À¤±¤ÉÃ¯¤â¤¬²¿¤é¤«¤Î·Á¤Ç¶¦´¶¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼¤ÎÉ½¸½¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤¿¤¤¡£¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÉ½¸½¤³¤½¤¬»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¿´¤Ë¿·¤·¤¤²¿¤«¤ò³«¤¤¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤À¤È»×¤¦¤«¤é¡£»ä¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ²»³Ú¤È¤Ï¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î´¶¾ð¤äµ¤»ý¤Á¤ÎÉ½¸½°Ê¾å¤Î¤â¤Î¡£²»³Ú¤È²á¤´¤¹ºÇ¹â¤ÎÂÎ¸³¤È¤Ï¡¢ÆÍÁ³¿ÍÀ¸¤Î»×¤¤½Ð¤ä¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Î½ÐÍè»ö¤¬°ìµ¤¤Ë°î¤ì¤Ç¤Æ¤¤Æ¡¢ÈóÀþ·Á¤Ë¤½¤ì¤é¤Î»×¤¤½Ð¤Ë½Ð²ñ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤¿½Ö´Ö¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ë¡£²»³Ú¤¬ÆÍÁ³°Õ¼±¤ÎÊÌ¤ÎÉôÊ¬¤òÌÜ³Ð¤á¤µ¤»¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ê¤ò¶¶ÅÏ¤·¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤ÊÂÎ¸³¤³¤½ºÇ¤âµ®½Å¤Ê¤â¤Î¤Ê¤Î¡£
¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤ò¼º¤¦¤³¤È¤Ï¡ÖÁÏÂ¤Åª¡×¤ÊÀ©Ìó
-º£²ó¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ØAll life long¡Ù¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤ª¤Ã¤·¤ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê¡ÖÉ¸½à²½¡×°ÊÁ°¤Î¥æ¥Ë¡¼¥¯¤ÊÄ´Î§¤Î¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ç¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤¿¤ó¤Ç¤¹¤è¤Í¡©¡¡¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÄÁ¤·¤¤¥»¥Ã¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤Ç±éÁÕ¤·¡¢¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤¦·Ð¸³¤Ï¤É¤¦¤Ç¤·¤¿¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¤¨¤¨¡¢¤Þ¤µ¤Ë¿®¤¸¤é¤ì¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤Ê·Ð¸³¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£º£²ó¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤Î¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥ÑÃæ¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò¥ê¥µ¡¼¥Á¤·¤Æ¡¢ºÇ½ªÅª¤Ë¥¹¥¤¥¹¡¢¥ª¥é¥ó¥À¡¢¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó¤Ë¤¢¤ëÎò»ËÅªÄ´Î§¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó4Âæ¤Ç¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£¸½ºß¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î¤Û¤È¤ó¤É¤ÏÊ¿¶ÑÎ§¤À¤«¤é¡¢º£²ó¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë¤Î¥ß¥ó¥È¡¼¥óÄ´Î§¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ç±éÁÕ¤Ç¤¤ë¤³¤È¤Ïµ®½Å¤ÇÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤·Ð¸³¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£¥ß¥ó¥È¡¼¥ó¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Ç±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï²½ÀÐ¤òÈ¯¸«¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê´¶¤¸¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£
¼Â¤Ï¡¢Åìµþ¤Ë¤ÏÅìµþ·Ý½Ñ·à¾ì¤Ë¥Þ¥Á¥å¡¼¡¦¥¬¥ë¥Ë¥¨¤È¤½¤Î²ÈÂ²¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æºî¤é¤ì¤¿¥ß¡¼¥ó¥È¡¼¥ó¡¦¥Á¥å¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£Èà¤ÏÍ¥¤ì¤¿¥ª¥ë¥¬¥óÀ½ºî¼Ô¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢Ä´Î§¥Þ¥Ë¥¢¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ê¡¢ÆüËÜÃæ¤Ë¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£º£²ó¤ÎÅìµþÎ¹¹Ô¤Ç¤½¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò»î¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤¿¤±¤É¡¢ÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤²»¿§¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿Åìµþ¤ËÍè¤Æ±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬»ä¤ÎÌ´¤Í¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
-¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°°Ê³°¤Ë¤â¡¢ºòÇ¯Åìµþ¤ÎÍä¶¶¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Î¥é¥¤¥Ö¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ÏÀ¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Î¶µ²ñ¤Ç±éÁÕ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤è¤Í¡£¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Î±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤È¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¤Ç±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤È¤Ç¤Ï¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê°ã¤¤¤ò´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¤Þ¤º²»¶ÁÅª¤Ê°ã¤¤¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£¶µ²ñ¤Ë¤Ï»Ä¶Á¡Ê¥ê¥ô¥¡¡¼¥Ö¡Ë¤¬Â¿¤¯¡¢Â¾¤Î³Ú´ï¤è¤ê¤âÅ¬¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë³Ú´ï¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£ÉñÂæÈþ½Ñ¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¤â¡¢¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Ï·Ý½ÑÅª¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¤Û¤È¤ó¤É¤Ê¤¤¡£¾ÈÌÀ¤òÊÑ¤¨¤ë¤¯¤é¤¤¤Ï¤Ç¤¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ë¤±¤É¡¢´ðËÜÅª¤Ë½¡¶µÅª¤Ê¿ÞÁü¤äºÂÀÊ¤Ï¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¸ÇÄê¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ï¤¿¤¤¤Æ¤¤¶µ²ñ¤Î¸åÊý¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤Æ¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬±éÁÕ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë´Ö¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤Ï»ä¤¿¤Á¤ò¸«¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¤¾ì¹ç¤¬Â¿¤¤¡£
¤¿¤À¡¢¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤ò¼º¤¦¤³¤È¤Ï¤¢¤ë¼ï¤Î¡ÖÁÏÂ¤Åª¡×¤ÊÀ©Ìó¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ë¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç»ä¤Ï¡¢ÆÈ¼«¤Î»ë³ÐÅª¥¹¥Ú¥¯¥¿¥¯¥ë¤òÁÏ¤ê½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¤è¤ê¤âÄ°¤¯¤³¤È¤òÍ¥Àè¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤òÄêµÁ¤·¤Æ¤¤¿¤·¡¢¤¢¤¯¤Þ¤ÇÍ¥Àè¤·¤¿¤¤¤Î¤Ï¡¢Ä°¤¯¤³¤È¤òÃæ¿´¤È¤·¤¿Æâ¾ÊÅª¤ÊÂÎ¸³¤òºî¤ê½Ð¤¹¤¿¤á¤Ë¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤À¤«¤é¡£¶µ²ñ¤ÎÆâÁõ¤ä´Ä¶¤ò¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¤¢¤Þ¤ê½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤Î¡£
¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¤âÆ±ÍÍ¤Ë¡¢´±Î½¼çµÁ¤ä·Ý½ÑÅª¥¥å¥ì¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë´ÉÍý¤µ¤ì¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î¾ì¹çÊÝ¼éÅª¤Ç¡¢»þ¤Ë¤Ï¶µ²ñ°Ê¾å¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤¾ì¹ç¤â¤¢¤ë¡£ÆüËÜ¤Ç¤â¡¢¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¸½Âå²»³Ú¤¬¤¢¤Þ¤ê¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤ÈÊ¹¤¤¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ë¤ï¡£
-¤½¤¦¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¤Í¡Ä¡Ä¡£¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ç¤âÃÏ°è¤´¤È¤Ë¶µ²ñ¤Î¤¢¤êÊý¤Ë°ã¤¤¤Ï¤¢¤ë¤ó¤Ç¤¹¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ç¤âÃÏ°è¤ä½¡ÇÉ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÂç¤¤Ê°ã¤¤¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£Æî¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ï¤è¤êÊÝ¼éÅª¤Ç¥«¥È¥ê¥Ã¥¯¿§¤¬¶¯¤¤¤«¤é¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÍøÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤¤±¤É¡¢Â¾¤Î¥×¥í¥Æ¥¹¥¿¥ó¥È¤ÎÃÏ°è¤Ç¤Ï¶µ²ñ¤ÇÀ¤Â¯Åª¤Ê²»³Ú¤ò±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬Â¿¤¤¡£±éÁÕ¤¬¤É¤¦¤Ê¤ë¤«¤Ï¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Ë¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤ß¤Ê¤¤¤ÈÊ¬¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤¤«¤é¤¤¤Ä¤âÉÔ°Â¤Ï¤¢¤ë¤±¤É¡¢¶µ²ñ¤Ç¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÃÆ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Åö¤¿¤êÁ°¤Î¤³¤È¤À¤È»×¤ï¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤Ë¿´¤¬¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
Ë¬¤ì¤ëÅÙ¤ËÍÑÌ³°÷¤µ¤ó¤«¤é¿ÀÉã¤µ¤ó¤Þ¤Ç¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¿Í¤Ë°§»¢¤ò¤·¤Æ¡¢»ä¤ÏÈà¤é¤Ë·É°Õ¤òÊ§¤¦¤¿¤á¤Ë¶µ²ñ¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤ò¼¨¤¹¡£¤½¤¦¤¹¤ì¤Ð¡¢Èà¤é¤Ï»ä¤ò¿®Íê¤·¤Æ¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÇ¤¤½¤¦¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤Î¡£»ä¤Ï¼«Ê¬¼«¿È¤Î¿¶¤ëÉñ¤¤¤¬¡¢º£¸å¶µ²ñ¤¬Â¾¤Î¿Í¤Ë¤â¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÇ¤¤»¤Æ¤ß¤ë¤«¤É¤¦¤«¤ò·èÃÇ¤¹¤ëºÝ¤Ë¤ËÂç¤¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¼«³Ð¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¶µ²ñ¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î±éÁÕ¤À¤±¤¬ÌÜÅª¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¡¢¤à¤·¤í¡¢¤³¤ÎÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤³Ú´ï¤¬¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¤Ë±éÁÕ¤µ¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¤¤Ã¤«¤±ºî¤ê¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¶µ²ñ¤òË¬¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
-»ÄÇ°¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢¥Õ¥é¥ó¥¹¤Ç¤ÏÍ½Äê¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¿¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Î¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¤¬¶Ë±¦½¡¶µÃÄÂÎ¤Ë¤è¤ë¥Ç¥â¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÃæ»ß¤ËÄÉ¤¤¹þ¤Þ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤è¤Í¡Ä¡Ä¡£
¥«¥ê¡§¤È¤Æ¤â»ÄÇ°¤Ê¤³¤È¤À¤Ã¤¿¤ï¡£¤¿¤À¡¢Èá¤·¤¤¤³¤È¤Ë¡¢»ä¤Ï¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ç¸¶Íý¼çµÁÅª¤Ê¶Ë±¦¥°¥ë¡¼¥×¤Ë¹¶·â¤µ¤ì¤¿Â¿¤¯¤Î¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î°ì¿Í¤Ë²á¤®¤Ê¤¤¡£º£²ó¤Î·ï¤Ï¡¢Ã±¤Ë»ä¤Î¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¤¬¥¥ã¥ó¥»¥ë¤µ¤ì¤¿¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¼Ò²ñ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¤è¤ê¿¼¹ï¤ÊÀ¯¼£Åª²ðÆþ¤Ë¤â´ØÏ¢¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£ÊÝ¼éÅª¤Ê¾ì½ê¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤ÊÅÁÅý¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê²»³Ú¤Îºî¤êÊý¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê¿Í¤Ó¤È¤ò°Ý»ý¤·¤è¤¦¤È¤¹¤ë¡£¤À¤«¤é¡¢»ä¤¬¿·¤¿¤Ê²»³Ú¤ä·Ð¸³¡¢Â¿ÍÍ¤ÊÄ°½°¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤¹¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢ÊÝ¼éÅª¤ÊÅÁÅý¤ò¶¼¤«¤¹Â¸ºß¤À¤È»×¤ï¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ë¡£
°ìÊý¤Ç¡¢¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¹¶·â¤ò¼õ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢»ä¤Î²»³Ú¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¿®Ç°¤ò¶¯¤á¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ë¡£»ä¤Ï²»³Ú¤ò¶¯¤¯¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤«¤é¡¢Ã¯¤«¤¬²¿¤«¤ò¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤ÏÍý²ò¤Ç¤¤ë¡£»ä¤Ï²»³Ú¤Ë¿ÍÀ¸¤òÊû¤²¤Æ¤¤¿¡£¤À¤«¤é¿®¶Ä¤Ë¿ÍÀ¸¤òÊû¤²¤ë¿Í¤Î¤³¤È¤âÍý²ò¤Ç¤¤ë¡£»ä¤Ï¡¢²»³Ú¤¬»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¿´¡¢»×¹Í¡¢Ê¸²½¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤ËµÚ¤Ü¤¹ÎÏ¤È±Æ¶ÁÎÏ¤ò¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç°Ê¾å¤Ë¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
Kari Malone talks about the standardization of music brought about by modernity and music that transcends it.
- How did you end up in Stockholm?
I'm from Colorado, USA, and when I was younger, I studied classical vocal music, but was also into the underground experimental music scene in Denver, Colorado. I was in between the worlds. Later, when I was 17, I met the Swedish musician Ellen Akbro while she was touring in New York. She was involved in the electroacoustic and free-improvised music scene in Stockholm and invited me to visit her. I don't think she thought I would come, but I went to Stockholm and spent the winter holidays at Arkbro's apartment. I had a wonderful time getting to know Stockholm's experimental music scene. I moved to Sweden later that year in 2012 and eventually studied composition at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm.
- That's an amazing meeting.
Ellen and I also met the musician Caterina Barbieri that first year I moved to Stockholm. She was Ellens classmate on a university study abroad program from Italy. So, it was a series of special encounters and friendships that eventually brought me to where I am now. It's really special that Caterina, Ellen, and I have known each other since our late teens. We grew up together, found our own paths, and are still connected and supportive of each other.
Another important encounter in my life was with Jan Börjeson, an organ tuner in Stockholm. At the time, I was writing an essay on the history of tuning systems and their social, cultural, and emotional impact. I interviewed Jan, and I was fascinated by his ideas. Most of all, we became great friends. I started interning for him, and we went all over Sweden repairing and tuning pipe organs for a few years. It was during this time that I started composing music for the organ.
- What sparked your interest in tuning?
Ive always been artistically interested in experimental tunings because they can lead to creative discoveries in new emotional territories. My fascination and research grew deeper when I became aware of the social and cultural impact of musical tuning throughout history, particularly the significant impact that the standardization of tuning has had on Western music.
- What do you mean by the standardisation of music?
Just as many things have been standardized throughout modernity, this standardization also happened to tuning. It's called equal temperament, the predominant way of tuning today. The standardization was due to several factors, including technological innovations and the changing values of culture. The transition to equal temperament during the Industrial Revolution was also influenced by music education being offered at universities, and people started to make more complex music with many key changes, where all notes should sound equally good. The standardization meant that fretted instruments and key board instruments could play together with non-fretted instruments. The emergence of orchestral music required many different types of instruments to intonate together. Equal temperament was a compromise to achieve these artistic ambitions. But something was also lost in this compromise.
- What do you think has been lost in the process of standardisation?
Our current musical paradigm is under the cultural hegemony of the twelve-tone equal temperament system, where there is a very limited pallet of harmonic expression. The harmony possible within equal temperament is non-periodic and slightly out of tune. Before this was the main standardized system, there were many ways of tuning depending on the local culture, climate, and artistic decisions of composers and musicians. The standardization process eliminated these diversities of expression. The prioritization of certain pitch relationships and the exclusion of other possibilities have defined the musical values of culture and influenced society's greater emotional intelligence.
- I see.
I think the standardization of harmony has impacted listeners' perceptions of music. For example, there are various cultural stereotypes of intervals: the perfect fourth is beautiful and harmonious, the minor third is sa, and the tritone is eerie and diabolical. However, this is a very reductive and simplistic perception instilled through standardization.
What interests me about tuning is breaking out of these musical stereotypes by trying different approaches and finding wonder and complexity in special pitch combinations. We can gain more insight through music by adopting an exploratory approach to tuning, trying out different harmonies, and listening deeply.
- What do you think is the significance of working away from standardization? There are going to be all sorts of difficulties...
I am by no means completely rejecting traditional methods. I still often make music and perform in equal temperament. I just think that different variations are necessary to activate new sensations and perspectives. Knowing new cultures and experiencing new music and art increases another perspective and activates the imagination of what it is to be human, what is possible in life. If there is only homogeneity in society, there is little imagination to find new paths and new solutions, right?
- Yes, that's true.
What I want to do through music is to find wonder and magnetism in sound. When I have moments of awe in the music while I'm playing, I think the audience shares that same feeling. To make the music more meaningful, the audience must always be committed to the experience itself. Everyone in the venue needs to come together to make the experience meaningful. This requires the performer to remain a clear channel at all times. The audience will mirror this if the performer is attentive, clear, and deeply focused. Conversely, if the performer is anxious, distracted, or fearful, the audience will absorb this.
- Speaking of such calmness, you stress well the importance of structure and rules in your compositions. But at the same time, on the other hand, you also pursue emotional complexity. How can these contrasting relationships be pursued?
It sounds a bit contradictory, doesn't it? However, many elements that are considered contradictory are compatible. Many things that are thought to be in conflict, such as the rational, logical mind, and the emotional, creative mind, or the unconscious and the conscious, are compatible. And new experiences are created by the simultaneous existence of things considered to be in conflict.
Sometimes, when I am making music, I try to put aside emotional factors and work with an objective and rational approach. I think of this approach as similar to mathematics or geometry. In this way, I somehow feel that I can inadvertently express my emotions much better and understand what I'm feeling better than if I sat down and wrote in a diaristic narrative.
I can find mystery and more profound meaning by rationally facing the music. On the other hand, sometimes, if I try to work in an emotionally guided way, I enter an intensely fluid world where there is a different result where the work tends to feel dated and narrative.
- I see.
I want to find an expression of harmony that is simultaneously new and strange but familiar and relatable at the same time. I think those expressions are the ones that open up something new for our minds. I think the most precious music experiences are the ones where music suddenly awakens another part of your consciousness and bridges connections.
- For this album, ¡ÉAll life long¡É, you recorded on a uniquely tuned pipe organ, before the standardisation you mentioned? How was the experience of playing and recording in such an unusual setting?
Yes, it was an incredible experience. We researched organs all over Europe for the recording of this album and ended up recording on four organs in historical tunings in Switzerland, Holland and Sweden. Most organs today are in equal temperament, so it was a rare and wonderful experience to be able to play on organs in their original meantone tuning as we did. Playing in the meantone tuning is like discovering a fossil. It's such a pure, emotionally direct and ancient feeling. Actually, there is a meantone organ in Tokyo at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater, built by Matthieu Garnier and his family. He is a brilliant organ builder and tuning enthusiast who has organs all around Japan. I was able to test the organ on this trip to Tokyo and it sounds fantastic. Its my dream to come back and perform there.
- Apart from recording, you have also performed in churches all over the world, like last year at the Yodobashi Church in Tokyo. What differences do you feel there are between playing in a church and playing in a concert hall?
First there is the acoustic difference, churches having more reverberation which is suitable to some instruments over others. Both places are equally as controlled, conservative and difficult to access. In a Church there is very little we can artistically influence with the scenography. Sometimes we can at least change the lighting, but basically all the religious iconography and seating is fixed. And in churches, the organ is usually in the back of the church and the audience can not see us while we are playing, and they are most often facing the alter and cross.
For me, losing control in this way is another creative restriction that has defined the priority of listening rather than creating my own unique visual spectacle. The priority is getting access to the organ to play my music and create an introspective experience centered on listening.
Concert halls are equally as controlled and conservative, due to the bureaucracy and artistic curation, sometimes they can be even more challenging to access than churches. Ive heard that in Japan, contemporary music still hasnt been accepted in concert halls.
- Are there differences in the way the churches are in different regions?
In Europe there are big differences between regions and religions. Generally, southern Europe is more conservative and Catholic, which makes it difficult to use the organ for secular music, other other Protestant countries can often be more open to playing secular music in church. There is always some apprehension because you never know how you will be welcomed until you go there, I never take it for granted when I get to play the organ in church.
Every time I visit, I greet everyone from the janitor to the priest so they see Im there to respect the instrument and ensure that they can trust me with the organ. I am aware that my own behavior has a big influence on the church's decision whether or not to entrust the organ to others like me in the future. My own performance is not the only goal, rather it is more like an opening so these incredible instruments can be played by more people.
- Unfortunately, in France, you had a scheduled church concert that was forced to be cancelled due to demonstrations by far-right religious groups...
This was very unfortunate, and sadly Im just one of many artists who have been attacked by fundamentalists far-right groups in Europe. This particular instance was much larger than just the cancellation of my concert and connected to much more severe political interventions in the society. Generally speaking, in conservative places, people try to keep the same kinds of tradition, the same kinds of music making, the same kinds of people. So sometimes those places may think that I am a threat to that conservative tradition because I bring new music, a new experience, and a new and diverse audience. In some ways, this attack strengthened my belief in music. And because I believe so strongly in music, I can understand someone believing in something. I have dedicated my life to music. So I can understand people who dedicate their lives to their faith. I believe more now than ever in the power and influence music has over our hearts, thoughts, culture and society.
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
¡ÖÉ¸½à²½¡×¤Î²áÄø¤Ç¼º¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ã¤¿¤â¤Î
-¸½ºß¤Ï¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤òµòÅÀ¤Ë³èÆ°¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤è¤Í¡£¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Ë°Ü¤Ã¤¿·Ð°Þ¤Ï²¿¤Ç¤·¤¿¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤Ï¸µ¡¹¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¤Î¥³¥í¥é¥É½Ð¿È¤Ç¡¢¼ã¤¤º¢¤Ï¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¤ÎÀ¼³Ú¤ò³Ø¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¤±¤É¡¢¥³¥í¥é¥É¤Î¥¢¥ó¥À¡¼¥°¥é¥¦¥ó¥É¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¡¦¥·¡¼¥ó¡¢ÆÃ¤Ë¥Î¥¤¥º¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤ä¥¢¥ó¥Ó¥¨¥ó¥È¡¦¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥Ã¥¯¤Ë¤â¤Î¤á¤ê¹þ¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¡£¥¯¥é¥·¥Ã¥¯¤È¥¨¥¯¥¹¥Ú¥ê¥á¥ó¥¿¥ë¤Ê²»³Ú¤ÎÎ¾Êý¤ÎÀ¤³¦¤Î¶¹´Ö¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê´¶¤¸¤À¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£
¤½¤·¤Æ17ºÐ¤Îº¢¤ËÍ§Ã£¤òË¬¤Í¤Æ¥Ë¥å¡¼¥è¡¼¥¯¤Ë¹Ô¤Ã¤¿»þ¤Ë¡¢¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó¿Í¤Î¥ß¥å¡¼¥¸¥·¥ã¥ó¤Î¥¨¥ì¥ó¡¦¥¢¡¼¥¯¥Ö¥í¤Ë½Ð²ñ¤Ã¤¿¡£Èà½÷¤Ï¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤ÎÅÅ»Ò¥¢¥³¡¼¥¹¥Æ¥£¥Ã¥¯¤Î¥·¡¼¥ó¤Ë¿¼¤¯´ØÍ¿¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢»ä¤Ë¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤ËÍ·¤Ó¤ËÍè¤Ê¤¤¤«¤ÈÍ¶¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤¿¡£Èà½÷¤Ï¤Þ¤µ¤«»ä¤¬ËÜÅö¤ËÍè¤ë¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤«¤Ã¤¿¤È»×¤¦¤±¤É¡¢»ä¤Ï¼ÂºÝ¤Ë¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Þ¤Ç¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¥¨¥ì¥ó¤Î²È¤ÇÅßµÙ¤ß¤ò²á¤´¤·¡¢¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Î¼Â¸³²»³Ú¤Î¥·¡¼¥ó¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤ëÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤»þ´Ö¤ò²á¤´¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤·¤Æ¡¢2012Ç¯¤«¤é¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó²¦Î©²»³ÚÂç³Ø¤Ë¹ç³Ê¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤¤Ã¤«¤±¤ËËÜ³ÊÅª¤Ë¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Ë½»¤ß»Ï¤á¤¿¤Î¡£
-¤¹¤´¤¤½Ð²ñ¤¤¤Ç¤¹¤Í¡Ê¾Ð¡Ë¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤¬°ú¤Ã±Û¤·¤¿Ç¯¤Ë¥¨¥ì¥ó¤È»ä¤Ï¥«¥Æ¥ê¡¼¥Ê¡¦¥Ð¥ë¥Ó¥¨¥ê¤È¤â½Ð²ñ¤Ã¤¿¡£Èà½÷¤Ï¥¨¥ì¥ó¤Î¥¯¥é¥¹¥á¥¤¥È¤Ç¡¢¥¤¥¿¥ê¥¢¤«¤éÂç³Ø¤ÎÎ±³Ø¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Ç¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤ËÍè¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤Î¡£¥«¥Æ¥ê¡¼¥Ê¤â¥¨¥ì¥ó¤â10Âå¸åÈ¾¤Îº¢¤«¤é¤ª¸ß¤¤¤òÃÎ¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢°ì½ï¤ËÀ®Ä¹¤â¤·¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤ÎÆ»¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢º£¤â¤ª¸ß¤¤¤Ë»Ù¤¨¹ç¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤ÏËÜÅö¤ËÆÃÊÌ¤Ê¤³¤È¤è¤Í¡£ÆÃÊÌ¤Ê½Ð²ñ¤¤¤ÈÍ§¾ð¤Î¤ª±¢¤Çº£¤Î¼«Ê¬¤¬¤¢¤ë¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ë¡£
»ä¤Î¿ÍÀ¸¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ½ÅÍ×¤À¤Ã¤¿¤â¤¦°ì¤Ä¤Î½Ð²ñ¤¤¤¬¥¹¥È¥Ã¥¯¥Û¥ë¥à¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥óÄ´Î§»Õ¥ä¥ó¡¦¥Ù¥ë¥²¥½¥ó¤È¤Î½Ð²ñ¤¤¡£»ä¤ÏÅö»þ¡¢Ä´Î§¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÎÎò»Ë¤È¤½¤Î¼Ò²ñÅª¡¢Ê¸²½Åª¡¢´¶¾ðÅª¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¥¨¥Ã¥»¥¤¤ò½ñ¤¤¤Æ¤¤¤Æ¡¢¤½¤Î»þ¤Ë¥¤¥ó¥¿¥Ó¥å¡¼¤·¤¿¤Î¤¬¥ä¥ó¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£¤½¤ì¤«¤é»ä¤ÏÈà¤Î¤â¤È¤Ç¥¤¥ó¥¿¡¼¥ó¤ò»Ï¤á¤Æ¡¢¿ôÇ¯´Ö¡¢¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥óÃæ¤ò²ó¤Ã¤Æ¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î½¤Íý¤äÄ´Î§¤ò¤·¤¿¡£¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î¤¿¤á¤Îºî¶Ê¤ò»Ï¤á¤¿¤Î¤â¤Á¤ç¤¦¤É¤³¤Î»þ´ü¤Í¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
-Ä´Î§¤Ë¶½Ì£¤ò»ý¤Ã¤¿¤¤Ã¤«¤±¤Ï²¿¤Ç¤·¤¿¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¼Â¸³Åª¤ÊÄ´Î§¤Ë¤Ï¤¤¤Ä¤â¶½Ì£¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡£´¶¾ð¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÁÏÂ¤Åª¤ÊÈ¯¸«¤Ë¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Â¿¤¤¤«¤é¤Í¡£¤¿¤À¡¢²»³Ú¤ÎÄ´Î§¤¬¼Ò²ñÅª¡¦Ê¸²½Åª¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òµÚ¤Ü¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤òÃÎ¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¶½Ì£¤È¸¦µæ¤Î°ÕÍß¤Ï¤µ¤é¤Ë¿¼¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¡£ÆÃ¤ËÄ´Î§¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤¬À¾ÍÎ²»³Ú¤ËÍ¿¤¨¤¿±Æ¶Á¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Í¡£
-¤É¤¦¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¶áÂå¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤ÆÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤â¤Î¤¬É¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢²»³Ú¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Ë¤âÉ¸½à²½¤¬µ¯¤³¤Ã¤¿¡£º£Æü¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Î¼çÎ®¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡ÖÊ¿¶ÑÎ§¡×¤È¸Æ¤Ð¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤Í¡£
É¸½à²½¤¬µ¯¤³¤Ã¤¿ÇØ·Ê¤Ë¤ÏÅö»þ¤Îµ»½Ñ³×¿·¤ä¿Í¤Ó¤È¤Î²ÁÃÍ´Ñ¤ÎÊÑÍÆ¤Ê¤ÉÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤³¤È¤¬´Ø·¸¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤±¤É¡¢¡ÖÊ¿¶ÑÎ§¡×¤¬¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤¿¤Î¤â¡¢²»³Ú¶µ°é¤¬Âç³Ø¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤ÆÄ´¤ÎÊÑ²½¤¬Â¿¤¤Ê£»¨¤Ê²»³Ú¤òºî¤ê¤¿¤¤¿Í¤¬Áý¤¨¤¿¤³¤È¡¢·ÐºÑÅª¤Ë¤â¥á¥ê¥Ã¥È¤¬¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤³¤È¤âÂç¤¤¤¤È»×¤¦¡£¥Õ¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Î¤¢¤ë³Ú´ï¤¬¥Õ¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Î¤Ê¤¤³Ú´ï¤È°ì½ï¤Ë±éÁÕ¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¥ª¡¼¥±¥¹¥È¥é¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Í¡£
¥ª¡¼¥±¥¹¥È¥é²»³Ú¤Î½Ð¸½¤Ï¡¢¥¤¥ó¥È¥Í¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¹ç¤ï¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤ËÍÍ¡¹¤Ê¼ïÎà¤Î³Ú´ï¤òÉ¬Í×¤È¤·¤¿¡£¤½¤ì°ÊÁ°¤Î»þÂå¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Ê£¿ô¿Í¤Ç¼¼Æâ³Ú¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¾®¤µ¤Ê¥¢¥ó¥µ¥ó¥Ö¥ë¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¤ë¤Î¤¬ÉáÄÌ¤Ç¡¢»÷¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê³Ú´ï¤Î¥°¥ë¡¼¥×¤¬°ì½ï¤Ë±éÁÕ¤·¡¢¤½¤Î³Ú´ï¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤è¤ê¼«Á³¤ÊÊýË¡¤Ç¥¤¥ó¥È¥Í¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤ò¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¡£
¹©¾ì¤òÆ°¤«¤¹¤¿¤á¤ËÉ¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤¿»þ´Ö¤äÃ±°Ì¤¬É¬Í×¤À¤Ã¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢²»³Ú¤Ë¤âÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤³¤È¤¬µ¯¤³¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¥ª¡¼¥±¥¹¥È¥é¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤ÇÂ¿¤¯¤Î¸ÛÍÑ¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¡¢Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ²»³Ú¤Ï¤è¤ê¸úÎ¨ÎÉ¤¯¡¢±ß³ê¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥¿¥¤¥×¤Î²»³Ú¤ò±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿°ìÊý¤Ç¡¢³Ú´ï¤Î¸ÄÀ¤äÂ¿ÍÍÀ¡¢ÁÏÂ¤À¤¬¶¹¤á¤é¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤È¤â¸À¤¨¤ë¤È»×¤¦¡£
2024Ç¯11·î¡¢Åìµþ¤Î¡ÖLEMAIRE EBISU¡×¤Ç¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤¬¼Â¸½¡£¥«¥ê¤Ï¥Ý¥¸¥Æ¥£¥Ö¡¦¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¡¢¶¦±é¼Ô¤ÎFUJI||||||||||TA¤Ï¥¦¥©¡¼¥¿¡¼¥¿¥ó¥¯¤ò±éÁÕ
-É¸½à²½¤Î²áÄø¤Ç¼º¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ã¤¿¤â¤Î¤Ï²¿¤À¤È»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¸½ºß¤Î²»³Ú¤Î¥Ñ¥é¥À¥¤¥à¤Ï¡¢12Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤È¤¤¤¦Ê¸²½Åª¥Ø¥²¥â¥Ë¡¼¤Î²¼¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼É½¸½¤Î¥Ñ¥ì¥Ã¥È¤Ï¤È¤Æ¤â¸Â¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤ËÉ¸½à²½¤µ¤ì¤ë°ÊÁ°¤Ï¡¢ÃÏ°è¤ÎÊ¸²½¤äÉ÷ÅÚ¡¢µ¤¸õ¡¢ºî¶Ê²È¤ä²»³Ú²È¤Î·Ý½ÑÅªÈ½ÃÇ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÄ´Î§¤ÎÊýË¡¤¬Â¸ºß¤·¤¿¤±¤É¡¢Ä´Î§¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¤³¤¦¤·¤¿É½¸½¤ÎÂ¿ÍÍÀ¤ÏÇÓ½ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¡£
¤½¤ì°ÊÁ°¤Ï¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤¬¾®¤µ¤ÊÂ¼¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«ÂçÅÔ»Ô¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¡¢»³¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«³¤ÊÕ¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¡¢¶µ²ñ¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¾ë¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤«¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÄ´Î§¤ÎÊýË¡¤Ï°Û¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤±¤É¡¢É¸½à²½¤Î²áÄø¤Ç¤½¤ì¤é¤ÎÂ¿ÍÍÀ¤ÏÇÓ½ü¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¡£ÆÃÄê¤Î²»Äø´Ø·¸¤òÍ¥Àè¤·¤ÆÂ¾¤Î²ÄÇ½À¤òÇÓ½ü¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢Ê¸²½¤Î²»³ÚÅª²ÁÃÍ´Ñ¤¬ÄêµÁ¤µ¤ì¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤Î´¶¾ðÅª¤ÊÃÎÀ¤Ë±Æ¶Á¤¬À¸¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£
-¤Ê¤ë¤Û¤É¡£
¥«¥ê¡§Â¾¤Ë¤â¡¢¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼¤ÎÉ¸½à²½¤Ï¿Í¤Ó¤È¤Î²»³Ú¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ëÇ§¼±¤Ë¤âÂç¤¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢´°Á´»ÍÅÙ²»¤Ï¡ÖÈþ¤·¤¯Ä´ÏÂÅª¡×¡¢»°ÅÙ²»¤Ï¡ÖÉÔµ¤Ì£¤Ç¶Ë°ÈóÆ»¡×¤È¤«¡¢²»Äø¤ËÂÐ¤·¤Æ¤ÏÍÍ¡¹¤ÊÊ¸²½Åª¸ÇÄê´ÑÇ°¤¬¤¢¤ë¤±¤É¡¢¤³¤ì¤ÏÉ¸½à²½¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¿¢¤¨ÉÕ¤±¤é¤ì¤¿Èó¾ï¤Ë´Ô¸µÅª¤ÇÃ±½ã²½¤µ¤ì¤¿Ç§¼±¤Î¤¢¤êÊý¡£
»ä¤¬Ä´Î§¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¶½Ì£¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¤Ï¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤ò»î¤¹¤³¤È¤Ç¤³¤¦¤·¤¿²»³Ú¤Î¸ÇÄê´ÑÇ°¤òÂÇ¤ÁÇË¤ê¡¢ÆÃ¼ì¤Ê²»Äø¤ÎÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¤ËÉÔ»×µÄ¤µ¤äÊ£»¨¤µ¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¡£Ä´Î§¤ËÃµµáÅª¤Ê¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼¤ò»î¤·¤Ê¤¬¤é¿¼¤¯Ä°¤¯¤³¤È¤Ç²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤·¤Æ¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤ÎÆ¶»¡¤òÆÀ¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¡£
¾¯¤·Ä°¤¤¤Æ¤ß¤¿¤À¤±¤Ç¡¢¤¢¤¢¡¢¤³¤ì¤ÏÈá¤·¤¤²Î¤Ê¤ó¤À¤Ê¤È¤«¡¢³Ú¤·¤¤²Î¤Ê¤ó¤À¤Ê¤ÈÊ¬¤«¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦¤è¤¦¤Ê²»³Ú¤ò¼«Ê¬¤¬¤ä¤ê¤¿¤¤¤È¤Ï»×¤ï¤Ê¤¤¡£¤à¤·¤í»ä¤Ï³Ú¤·¤¤¥³¡¼¥É¤Ê¤Î¤«Èá¤·¤¤¥³¡¼¥É¤Ê¤Î¤«¤¬¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤¯Ê¬¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤ÊÛ£Ëæ¤ÇÊ£»¨¤Ê²»³Ú¤ò¹¥¤à¡£²¿²ó¤â·«¤êÊÖ¤·Ê¹¤¯¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Íý²ò¤¬¤Þ¤Ã¤¿¤¯ÊÑ¤ï¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦¤è¤¦¤Ê²»³Ú¤Í¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢ºÇ½é¤ËÊ¹¤¤¤¿»þ¤Ï¡¢Èá¤·¤«¤Ã¤¿¤ê¡¢ÉÔµ¤Ì£¤Ê´¶¤¸¤¬¤¹¤ë¤ó¤À¤±¤É¡¢10²ó¤¯¤é¤¤Ê¹¤¤¤Æ¤ß¤ë¤È¡¢ÆÍÁ³¡¢×ò¹û¤È¤·¤Æ¹¬¤»¤Êµ¤Ê¬¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¡£
²»¤ÎÃæ¤Ë¶Ã¤¤È°Ú·É¤ÎÇ°¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È
-É¸½à²½¤«¤éÎ¥¤ì¤ÆºîÉÊ¤òºî¤ë¤³¤È¤Î°ÕµÁ¤Ï²¿¤À¤È»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©¡¡¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÆñ¤·¤µ¤¬¤¢¤ê¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¤è¤Í¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤Ï·è¤·¤ÆÅÁÅýÅª¤ÊÁÕË¡¤ò´°Á´¤ËÈÝÄê¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤ï¤±¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¡¢º£¤Ç¤â¤è¤¯Ê¿¶ÑÎ§¤Ç²»³Ú¤òºî¤ê±éÁÕ¤ò¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¿·¤·¤¤´¶³Ð¤ä»ëÅÀ¤ò³èÀ²½¤µ¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤Ê¥Ð¥ê¥¨¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤¬¤¢¤ë¤Ù¤¤À¤È»×¤¦¡£¿·¤·¤¤Ê¸²½¤òÃÎ¤ê¡¢¿·¤·¤¤²»³Ú¤ä·Ý½Ñ¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢ÊÌ¤Î»ëÅÀ¤òÁý¤ä¤¹¤·¡¢¿Í´Ö¤È¤Ï²¿¤«¡©¡¡¿ÍÀ¸¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ²¿¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ê¤Î¤«¡©¤È¤¤¤¦ÁÛÁüÎÏ¤ò³èÀ²½¤µ¤»¤ë¡£
¼Ò²ñ¤ËÆ±¼ÁÅª¤Ê¤â¤Î¤·¤«¤Ê¤±¤ì¤Ð¡¢°Û¤Ê¤ëÌäÂê¤ä¿·¤¿¤Ê²ò·èºö¤Ø¤Î¿·¤¿¤ÊÆ»¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹ÁÛÁüÎÏ¤Ï¤Û¤È¤ó¤ÉÆ¯¤«¤Ê¤¤¤Ç¤·¤ç¡©
-¤½¤¦¤Ç¤¹¤Í¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤¬²»³Ú¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¤ä¤ê¤¿¤¤¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢²»¤ÎÃæ¤Ë¶Ã¤¤È°Ú·É¤ÎÇ°¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¡£»ä¤¬±éÁÕÃæ¤Ë²»³Ú¤Ë°Ú·É¤ÎÇ°¤ò´¶¤¸¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê½Ö´Ö¤¬¤¢¤Ã¤¿¤È¤¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤âÆ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê´¶³Ð¤ò¶¦Í¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Êµ¤¤¬¤¹¤ë¡£²»³Ú¤ò¤è¤ê°ÕÌ£¤Î¤¢¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤â¤½¤ÎÂÎ¸³¼«ÂÎ¤Ë¥³¥ß¥Ã¥È¤¹¤ëÉ¬Í×¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£²ñ¾ì¤Ë¤¤¤ëÁ´°÷¤¬°ì½ï¤Ë¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ÎÂÎ¸³¤ò°ÕÌ£¤Î¤¢¤ë¤â¤Î¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬É¬Í×¤Ê¤Î¡£¤½¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢±éÁÕ¼Ô¤Ï¾ï¤ËÎäÀÅ¤«¤Ä¥¯¥ê¥¢¤Ê¾õÂÖ¤Ç¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤¬µá¤á¤é¤ì¤ë¤È»×¤¦¡£±éÁÕ¼Ô¤¬Ãí°Õ¿¼¤¯Íî¤ÁÃå¤¤¤Æ½¸Ãæ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ì¤Ð¡¢´ÑµÒ¤â±þ¤¨¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¡£µÕ¤Ë¡¢±éÁÕ¼Ô¤¬ÉÔ°Â¤ä¶ÛÄ¥¡¢¶²ÉÝ¤ò´¶¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤é¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤â¤½¤ì¤ò´¶¤¸¼è¤ë¤Ï¤º¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
-¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÎäÀÅ¤µ¤È¸À¤¨¤Ð¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Ïºî¶Ê¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¹½Â¤¤ä¥ë¡¼¥ë¤Î½ÅÍ×À¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤ÆÎÉ¤¯¶¯Ä´¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤·¤«¤·Æ±»þ¤Ë¡¢°ìÊý¤Ç´¶¾ðÅª¤ÊÊ£»¨¤µ¤âÄÉµá¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤¦¤·¤¿ÂÐ¾ÈÅª¤Ê´Ø·¸À¤Ï¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤ËÄÉµá¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¾¯¤·Ì·½â¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤ËÊ¹¤³¤¨¤ë¤è¤Í¡£¤¿¤À¡¢¸Ä¿ÍÅª¤Ë¤Ï¿Í´Ö¤ÎÃæ¤ÇÌ·½â¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤ëÍ×ÁÇ¤ÎÂ¿¤¯¤ÏÎ¾Î©¤¹¤ë¤â¤Î¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£Îã¤¨¤Ð¡¢ÍýÀÅª¤ÇÏÀÍýÅª¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥É¤È´¶¾ðÅª¤ÇÁÏÂ¤Åª¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥É¡¢¤¢¤ë¤¤¤ÏÌµ°Õ¼±¤È°Õ¼±Åª¤Ê¥Þ¥¤¥ó¥É¤Ê¤É¡¢ÁêÈ¿¤¹¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ëÂ¿¤¯¤Î¤â¤Î¤¬Î¾Î©¤¹¤ë¡£¤½¤·¤Æ¡¢ÂÐÎ©¤¹¤ë¤È¹Í¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤¬Æ±»þ¤ËÂ¸ºß¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¿·¤¿¤Ê²ÁÃÍ¤ÏÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤Æ¤¯¤ë¤Î¡£
²»³Ú¤ò¤Ä¤¯¤ë¤È¤¤Ï¤Ç¤¤ë¤À¤±´¶¾ðÅª¤ÊÍ×ÁÇ¤òÏÆ¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢µÒ´ÑÅª¤ÇÍýÀÅª¤Ê¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤Ç¼è¤êÁÈ¤à¤³¤È¤ò¿´³Ý¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¤³¤Î¥¢¥×¥í¡¼¥Á¤Ï¿ô³Ø¤ä´ö²¿³Ø¤Ë¶á¤¤¤â¤Î¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤±¤É¡¢ºÂ¤Ã¤ÆÆüµ¤ò½ñ¤¯¤è¤ê¤â¤º¤Ã¤È¤¦¤Þ¤¯´¶¾ðÅª¤Ê¤³¤È¤òÉ½¸½¤Ç¤¤ë¤·¡¢¼«Ê¬¤¬´¶¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¤è¤êÍý²ò¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Êµ¤¤¬¤¹¤ë¡£
²»³Ú¤ÈÍýÀÅª¤Ë¸þ¤¹ç¤¦¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¿ÀÈëÀ¤ä¤è¤ê¿¼¤¤°ÕÌ£¤ò¸«½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤ë¡£µÕ¤Ë¡¢´¶¾ð¤ËÆ³¤«¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¼è¤êÁÈ¤â¤¦¤È¤¹¤ë¤È¡¢·ã¤·¤¯Î®Æ°Åª¤ÊÀ¤³¦¤ËÆþ¤ê¹þ¤ó¤Ç¤·¤Þ¤Ã¤ÆºîÉÊ¤¬»þÂåÃÙ¤ì¤ÇÊª¸ìÅª¤Ë´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤ë·¹¸þ¤¬¤¢¤ë¤ï¡£
-¤Ê¤ë¤Û¤É¡£
¥«¥ê¡§»ä¤Ï´ñÌ¯¤À¤±¤ÉÃ¯¤â¤¬²¿¤é¤«¤Î·Á¤Ç¶¦´¶¤Ç¤¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê¥Ï¡¼¥â¥Ë¡¼¤ÎÉ½¸½¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤¿¤¤¡£¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÉ½¸½¤³¤½¤¬»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¿´¤Ë¿·¤·¤¤²¿¤«¤ò³«¤¤¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤â¤Î¤À¤È»×¤¦¤«¤é¡£»ä¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ²»³Ú¤È¤Ï¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î´¶¾ð¤äµ¤»ý¤Á¤ÎÉ½¸½°Ê¾å¤Î¤â¤Î¡£²»³Ú¤È²á¤´¤¹ºÇ¹â¤ÎÂÎ¸³¤È¤Ï¡¢ÆÍÁ³¿ÍÀ¸¤Î»×¤¤½Ð¤ä¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¤Î½ÐÍè»ö¤¬°ìµ¤¤Ë°î¤ì¤Ç¤Æ¤¤Æ¡¢ÈóÀþ·Á¤Ë¤½¤ì¤é¤Î»×¤¤½Ð¤Ë½Ð²ñ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤¿½Ö´Ö¤À¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤ë¡£²»³Ú¤¬ÆÍÁ³°Õ¼±¤ÎÊÌ¤ÎÉôÊ¬¤òÌÜ³Ð¤á¤µ¤»¤Æ¡¢¤½¤ì¤¾¤ì¤Î¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ê¤ò¶¶ÅÏ¤·¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤ÊÂÎ¸³¤³¤½ºÇ¤âµ®½Å¤Ê¤â¤Î¤Ê¤Î¡£
¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤ò¼º¤¦¤³¤È¤Ï¡ÖÁÏÂ¤Åª¡×¤ÊÀ©Ìó
-º£²ó¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¡ØAll life long¡Ù¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤ª¤Ã¤·¤ã¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤è¤¦¤Ê¡ÖÉ¸½à²½¡×°ÊÁ°¤Î¥æ¥Ë¡¼¥¯¤ÊÄ´Î§¤Î¥Ñ¥¤¥×¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ç¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤¿¤ó¤Ç¤¹¤è¤Í¡©¡¡¤½¤Î¤è¤¦¤ÊÄÁ¤·¤¤¥»¥Ã¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤Ç±éÁÕ¤·¡¢¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤¦·Ð¸³¤Ï¤É¤¦¤Ç¤·¤¿¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¤¨¤¨¡¢¤Þ¤µ¤Ë¿®¤¸¤é¤ì¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤Ê·Ð¸³¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£º£²ó¤Î¥¢¥ë¥Ð¥à¤Î¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥ÑÃæ¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò¥ê¥µ¡¼¥Á¤·¤Æ¡¢ºÇ½ªÅª¤Ë¥¹¥¤¥¹¡¢¥ª¥é¥ó¥À¡¢¥¹¥¦¥§¡¼¥Ç¥ó¤Ë¤¢¤ëÎò»ËÅªÄ´Î§¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó4Âæ¤Ç¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤¿¤Î¡£¸½ºß¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î¤Û¤È¤ó¤É¤ÏÊ¿¶ÑÎ§¤À¤«¤é¡¢º£²ó¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë¤Î¥ß¥ó¥È¡¼¥óÄ´Î§¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ç±éÁÕ¤Ç¤¤ë¤³¤È¤Ïµ®½Å¤ÇÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤·Ð¸³¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£¥ß¥ó¥È¡¼¥ó¤ÎÄ´Î§¤Ç±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï²½ÀÐ¤òÈ¯¸«¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ê´¶¤¸¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£
¼Â¤Ï¡¢Åìµþ¤Ë¤ÏÅìµþ·Ý½Ñ·à¾ì¤Ë¥Þ¥Á¥å¡¼¡¦¥¬¥ë¥Ë¥¨¤È¤½¤Î²ÈÂ²¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æºî¤é¤ì¤¿¥ß¡¼¥ó¥È¡¼¥ó¡¦¥Á¥å¡¼¥Ë¥ó¥°¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£Èà¤ÏÍ¥¤ì¤¿¥ª¥ë¥¬¥óÀ½ºî¼Ô¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢Ä´Î§¥Þ¥Ë¥¢¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ê¡¢ÆüËÜÃæ¤Ë¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò»ý¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£º£²ó¤ÎÅìµþÎ¹¹Ô¤Ç¤½¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤ò»î¤¹¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤¿¤±¤É¡¢ÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤²»¿§¤À¤Ã¤¿¡£¤Þ¤¿Åìµþ¤ËÍè¤Æ±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬»ä¤ÎÌ´¤Í¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
-¥ì¥³¡¼¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°°Ê³°¤Ë¤â¡¢ºòÇ¯Åìµþ¤ÎÍä¶¶¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Î¥é¥¤¥Ö¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ÏÀ¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Î¶µ²ñ¤Ç±éÁÕ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤è¤Í¡£¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Î±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤È¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¤Ç±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¾ì¹ç¤È¤Ç¤Ï¤É¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê°ã¤¤¤ò´¶¤¸¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¤Þ¤º²»¶ÁÅª¤Ê°ã¤¤¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£¶µ²ñ¤Ë¤Ï»Ä¶Á¡Ê¥ê¥ô¥¡¡¼¥Ö¡Ë¤¬Â¿¤¯¡¢Â¾¤Î³Ú´ï¤è¤ê¤âÅ¬¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë³Ú´ï¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£ÉñÂæÈþ½Ñ¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¤â¡¢¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Ï·Ý½ÑÅª¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¤Û¤È¤ó¤É¤Ê¤¤¡£¾ÈÌÀ¤òÊÑ¤¨¤ë¤¯¤é¤¤¤Ï¤Ç¤¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ë¤±¤É¡¢´ðËÜÅª¤Ë½¡¶µÅª¤Ê¿ÞÁü¤äºÂÀÊ¤Ï¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¸ÇÄê¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ï¤¿¤¤¤Æ¤¤¶µ²ñ¤Î¸åÊý¤Ë¤¢¤Ã¤Æ¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤¬±éÁÕ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë´Ö¡¢¥ª¡¼¥Ç¥£¥¨¥ó¥¹¤Ï»ä¤¿¤Á¤ò¸«¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤¤Ê¤¤¾ì¹ç¤¬Â¿¤¤¡£
¤¿¤À¡¢¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ë¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤ò¼º¤¦¤³¤È¤Ï¤¢¤ë¼ï¤Î¡ÖÁÏÂ¤Åª¡×¤ÊÀ©Ìó¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ë¡£¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç»ä¤Ï¡¢ÆÈ¼«¤Î»ë³ÐÅª¥¹¥Ú¥¯¥¿¥¯¥ë¤òÁÏ¤ê½Ð¤¹¤³¤È¤è¤ê¤âÄ°¤¯¤³¤È¤òÍ¥Àè¤¹¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¥Ñ¥Õ¥©¡¼¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤òÄêµÁ¤·¤Æ¤¤¿¤·¡¢¤¢¤¯¤Þ¤ÇÍ¥Àè¤·¤¿¤¤¤Î¤Ï¡¢Ä°¤¯¤³¤È¤òÃæ¿´¤È¤·¤¿Æâ¾ÊÅª¤ÊÂÎ¸³¤òºî¤ê½Ð¤¹¤¿¤á¤Ë¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤À¤«¤é¡£¶µ²ñ¤ÎÆâÁõ¤ä´Ä¶¤ò¥³¥ó¥È¥í¡¼¥ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¤¢¤Þ¤ê½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¤¤Î¡£
¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¤âÆ±ÍÍ¤Ë¡¢´±Î½¼çµÁ¤ä·Ý½ÑÅª¥¥å¥ì¡¼¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë´ÉÍý¤µ¤ì¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î¾ì¹çÊÝ¼éÅª¤Ç¡¢»þ¤Ë¤Ï¶µ²ñ°Ê¾å¤Ë¥¢¥¯¥»¥¹¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤¾ì¹ç¤â¤¢¤ë¡£ÆüËÜ¤Ç¤â¡¢¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¥Û¡¼¥ë¤Ç¤Ï¸½Âå²»³Ú¤¬¤¢¤Þ¤ê¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Ê¤¤¤ÈÊ¹¤¤¤¿¤³¤È¤¬¤¢¤ë¤ï¡£
-¤½¤¦¤«¤â¤·¤ì¤Þ¤»¤ó¤Í¡Ä¡Ä¡£¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ç¤âÃÏ°è¤´¤È¤Ë¶µ²ñ¤Î¤¢¤êÊý¤Ë°ã¤¤¤Ï¤¢¤ë¤ó¤Ç¤¹¤«¡©
¥«¥ê¡§¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ç¤âÃÏ°è¤ä½¡ÇÉ¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÂç¤¤Ê°ã¤¤¤¬¤¢¤ë¡£Æî¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ï¤è¤êÊÝ¼éÅª¤Ç¥«¥È¥ê¥Ã¥¯¿§¤¬¶¯¤¤¤«¤é¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÍøÍÑ¤¹¤ë¤Î¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤¤±¤É¡¢Â¾¤Î¥×¥í¥Æ¥¹¥¿¥ó¥È¤ÎÃÏ°è¤Ç¤Ï¶µ²ñ¤ÇÀ¤Â¯Åª¤Ê²»³Ú¤ò±éÁÕ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¼õ¤±Æþ¤ì¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬Â¿¤¤¡£±éÁÕ¤¬¤É¤¦¤Ê¤ë¤«¤Ï¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Ë¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤ß¤Ê¤¤¤ÈÊ¬¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤¤«¤é¤¤¤Ä¤âÉÔ°Â¤Ï¤¢¤ë¤±¤É¡¢¶µ²ñ¤Ç¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÃÆ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Åö¤¿¤êÁ°¤Î¤³¤È¤À¤È»×¤ï¤Ê¤¤¤è¤¦¤Ë¿´¤¬¤±¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
Ë¬¤ì¤ëÅÙ¤ËÍÑÌ³°÷¤µ¤ó¤«¤é¿ÀÉã¤µ¤ó¤Þ¤Ç¤¹¤Ù¤Æ¤Î¿Í¤Ë°§»¢¤ò¤·¤Æ¡¢»ä¤ÏÈà¤é¤Ë·É°Õ¤òÊ§¤¦¤¿¤á¤Ë¶µ²ñ¤Ë¤¤¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤ò¼¨¤¹¡£¤½¤¦¤¹¤ì¤Ð¡¢Èà¤é¤Ï»ä¤ò¿®Íê¤·¤Æ¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÇ¤¤½¤¦¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤Î¡£»ä¤Ï¼«Ê¬¼«¿È¤Î¿¶¤ëÉñ¤¤¤¬¡¢º£¸å¶µ²ñ¤¬Â¾¤Î¿Í¤Ë¤â¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤òÇ¤¤»¤Æ¤ß¤ë¤«¤É¤¦¤«¤ò·èÃÇ¤¹¤ëºÝ¤Ë¤ËÂç¤¤Ê±Æ¶Á¤òÍ¿¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È¼«³Ð¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£¶µ²ñ¤Î¥ª¥ë¥¬¥ó¤Î±éÁÕ¤À¤±¤¬ÌÜÅª¤Ê¤Î¤Ç¤Ï¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¡¢¤à¤·¤í¡¢¤³¤ÎÁÇÀ²¤é¤·¤¤³Ú´ï¤¬¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¤Ë±éÁÕ¤µ¤ì¤ë¤è¤¦¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¤¿¤á¤Î¤¤Ã¤«¤±ºî¤ê¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¶µ²ñ¤òË¬¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤È»×¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£
-»ÄÇ°¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢¥Õ¥é¥ó¥¹¤Ç¤ÏÍ½Äê¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤¿¶µ²ñ¤Ç¤Î¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¤¬¶Ë±¦½¡¶µÃÄÂÎ¤Ë¤è¤ë¥Ç¥â¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤ÆÃæ»ß¤ËÄÉ¤¤¹þ¤Þ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¤è¤Í¡Ä¡Ä¡£
¥«¥ê¡§¤È¤Æ¤â»ÄÇ°¤Ê¤³¤È¤À¤Ã¤¿¤ï¡£¤¿¤À¡¢Èá¤·¤¤¤³¤È¤Ë¡¢»ä¤Ï¥è¡¼¥í¥Ã¥Ñ¤Ç¸¶Íý¼çµÁÅª¤Ê¶Ë±¦¥°¥ë¡¼¥×¤Ë¹¶·â¤µ¤ì¤¿Â¿¤¯¤Î¥¢¡¼¥Æ¥£¥¹¥È¤Î°ì¿Í¤Ë²á¤®¤Ê¤¤¡£º£²ó¤Î·ï¤Ï¡¢Ã±¤Ë»ä¤Î¥³¥ó¥µ¡¼¥È¤¬¥¥ã¥ó¥»¥ë¤µ¤ì¤¿¤À¤±¤Ç¤Ê¤¯¤Æ¼Ò²ñ¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¤è¤ê¿¼¹ï¤ÊÀ¯¼£Åª²ðÆþ¤Ë¤â´ØÏ¢¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¡£ÊÝ¼éÅª¤Ê¾ì½ê¤Ç¤Ï¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤ÊÅÁÅý¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê²»³Ú¤Îºî¤êÊý¡¢Æ±¤¸¤è¤¦¤Ê¿Í¤Ó¤È¤ò°Ý»ý¤·¤è¤¦¤È¤¹¤ë¡£¤À¤«¤é¡¢»ä¤¬¿·¤¿¤Ê²»³Ú¤ä·Ð¸³¡¢Â¿ÍÍ¤ÊÄ°½°¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤¹¤³¤È¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢ÊÝ¼éÅª¤ÊÅÁÅý¤ò¶¼¤«¤¹Â¸ºß¤À¤È»×¤ï¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤â¤¢¤ë¡£
°ìÊý¤Ç¡¢¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¹¶·â¤ò¼õ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤Ï¡¢»ä¤Î²»³Ú¤ËÂÐ¤¹¤ë¿®Ç°¤ò¶¯¤á¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¤â¤¢¤ë¡£»ä¤Ï²»³Ú¤ò¶¯¤¯¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤«¤é¡¢Ã¯¤«¤¬²¿¤«¤ò¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤³¤È¤ÏÍý²ò¤Ç¤¤ë¡£»ä¤Ï²»³Ú¤Ë¿ÍÀ¸¤òÊû¤²¤Æ¤¤¿¡£¤À¤«¤é¿®¶Ä¤Ë¿ÍÀ¸¤òÊû¤²¤ë¿Í¤Î¤³¤È¤âÍý²ò¤Ç¤¤ë¡£»ä¤Ï¡¢²»³Ú¤¬»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¿´¡¢»×¹Í¡¢Ê¸²½¡¢¼Ò²ñ¤ËµÚ¤Ü¤¹ÎÏ¤È±Æ¶ÁÎÏ¤ò¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç°Ê¾å¤Ë¿®¤¸¤Æ¤¤¤ë¤Î¡£
Photo by Stephen O'Malley
Kari Malone talks about the standardization of music brought about by modernity and music that transcends it.
- How did you end up in Stockholm?
I'm from Colorado, USA, and when I was younger, I studied classical vocal music, but was also into the underground experimental music scene in Denver, Colorado. I was in between the worlds. Later, when I was 17, I met the Swedish musician Ellen Akbro while she was touring in New York. She was involved in the electroacoustic and free-improvised music scene in Stockholm and invited me to visit her. I don't think she thought I would come, but I went to Stockholm and spent the winter holidays at Arkbro's apartment. I had a wonderful time getting to know Stockholm's experimental music scene. I moved to Sweden later that year in 2012 and eventually studied composition at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm.
- That's an amazing meeting.
Ellen and I also met the musician Caterina Barbieri that first year I moved to Stockholm. She was Ellens classmate on a university study abroad program from Italy. So, it was a series of special encounters and friendships that eventually brought me to where I am now. It's really special that Caterina, Ellen, and I have known each other since our late teens. We grew up together, found our own paths, and are still connected and supportive of each other.
Another important encounter in my life was with Jan Börjeson, an organ tuner in Stockholm. At the time, I was writing an essay on the history of tuning systems and their social, cultural, and emotional impact. I interviewed Jan, and I was fascinated by his ideas. Most of all, we became great friends. I started interning for him, and we went all over Sweden repairing and tuning pipe organs for a few years. It was during this time that I started composing music for the organ.
- What sparked your interest in tuning?
Ive always been artistically interested in experimental tunings because they can lead to creative discoveries in new emotional territories. My fascination and research grew deeper when I became aware of the social and cultural impact of musical tuning throughout history, particularly the significant impact that the standardization of tuning has had on Western music.
- What do you mean by the standardisation of music?
Just as many things have been standardized throughout modernity, this standardization also happened to tuning. It's called equal temperament, the predominant way of tuning today. The standardization was due to several factors, including technological innovations and the changing values of culture. The transition to equal temperament during the Industrial Revolution was also influenced by music education being offered at universities, and people started to make more complex music with many key changes, where all notes should sound equally good. The standardization meant that fretted instruments and key board instruments could play together with non-fretted instruments. The emergence of orchestral music required many different types of instruments to intonate together. Equal temperament was a compromise to achieve these artistic ambitions. But something was also lost in this compromise.
- What do you think has been lost in the process of standardisation?
Our current musical paradigm is under the cultural hegemony of the twelve-tone equal temperament system, where there is a very limited pallet of harmonic expression. The harmony possible within equal temperament is non-periodic and slightly out of tune. Before this was the main standardized system, there were many ways of tuning depending on the local culture, climate, and artistic decisions of composers and musicians. The standardization process eliminated these diversities of expression. The prioritization of certain pitch relationships and the exclusion of other possibilities have defined the musical values of culture and influenced society's greater emotional intelligence.
- I see.
I think the standardization of harmony has impacted listeners' perceptions of music. For example, there are various cultural stereotypes of intervals: the perfect fourth is beautiful and harmonious, the minor third is sa, and the tritone is eerie and diabolical. However, this is a very reductive and simplistic perception instilled through standardization.
What interests me about tuning is breaking out of these musical stereotypes by trying different approaches and finding wonder and complexity in special pitch combinations. We can gain more insight through music by adopting an exploratory approach to tuning, trying out different harmonies, and listening deeply.
- What do you think is the significance of working away from standardization? There are going to be all sorts of difficulties...
I am by no means completely rejecting traditional methods. I still often make music and perform in equal temperament. I just think that different variations are necessary to activate new sensations and perspectives. Knowing new cultures and experiencing new music and art increases another perspective and activates the imagination of what it is to be human, what is possible in life. If there is only homogeneity in society, there is little imagination to find new paths and new solutions, right?
- Yes, that's true.
What I want to do through music is to find wonder and magnetism in sound. When I have moments of awe in the music while I'm playing, I think the audience shares that same feeling. To make the music more meaningful, the audience must always be committed to the experience itself. Everyone in the venue needs to come together to make the experience meaningful. This requires the performer to remain a clear channel at all times. The audience will mirror this if the performer is attentive, clear, and deeply focused. Conversely, if the performer is anxious, distracted, or fearful, the audience will absorb this.
- Speaking of such calmness, you stress well the importance of structure and rules in your compositions. But at the same time, on the other hand, you also pursue emotional complexity. How can these contrasting relationships be pursued?
It sounds a bit contradictory, doesn't it? However, many elements that are considered contradictory are compatible. Many things that are thought to be in conflict, such as the rational, logical mind, and the emotional, creative mind, or the unconscious and the conscious, are compatible. And new experiences are created by the simultaneous existence of things considered to be in conflict.
Sometimes, when I am making music, I try to put aside emotional factors and work with an objective and rational approach. I think of this approach as similar to mathematics or geometry. In this way, I somehow feel that I can inadvertently express my emotions much better and understand what I'm feeling better than if I sat down and wrote in a diaristic narrative.
I can find mystery and more profound meaning by rationally facing the music. On the other hand, sometimes, if I try to work in an emotionally guided way, I enter an intensely fluid world where there is a different result where the work tends to feel dated and narrative.
- I see.
I want to find an expression of harmony that is simultaneously new and strange but familiar and relatable at the same time. I think those expressions are the ones that open up something new for our minds. I think the most precious music experiences are the ones where music suddenly awakens another part of your consciousness and bridges connections.
- For this album, ¡ÉAll life long¡É, you recorded on a uniquely tuned pipe organ, before the standardisation you mentioned? How was the experience of playing and recording in such an unusual setting?
Yes, it was an incredible experience. We researched organs all over Europe for the recording of this album and ended up recording on four organs in historical tunings in Switzerland, Holland and Sweden. Most organs today are in equal temperament, so it was a rare and wonderful experience to be able to play on organs in their original meantone tuning as we did. Playing in the meantone tuning is like discovering a fossil. It's such a pure, emotionally direct and ancient feeling. Actually, there is a meantone organ in Tokyo at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater, built by Matthieu Garnier and his family. He is a brilliant organ builder and tuning enthusiast who has organs all around Japan. I was able to test the organ on this trip to Tokyo and it sounds fantastic. Its my dream to come back and perform there.
- Apart from recording, you have also performed in churches all over the world, like last year at the Yodobashi Church in Tokyo. What differences do you feel there are between playing in a church and playing in a concert hall?
First there is the acoustic difference, churches having more reverberation which is suitable to some instruments over others. Both places are equally as controlled, conservative and difficult to access. In a Church there is very little we can artistically influence with the scenography. Sometimes we can at least change the lighting, but basically all the religious iconography and seating is fixed. And in churches, the organ is usually in the back of the church and the audience can not see us while we are playing, and they are most often facing the alter and cross.
For me, losing control in this way is another creative restriction that has defined the priority of listening rather than creating my own unique visual spectacle. The priority is getting access to the organ to play my music and create an introspective experience centered on listening.
Concert halls are equally as controlled and conservative, due to the bureaucracy and artistic curation, sometimes they can be even more challenging to access than churches. Ive heard that in Japan, contemporary music still hasnt been accepted in concert halls.
- Are there differences in the way the churches are in different regions?
In Europe there are big differences between regions and religions. Generally, southern Europe is more conservative and Catholic, which makes it difficult to use the organ for secular music, other other Protestant countries can often be more open to playing secular music in church. There is always some apprehension because you never know how you will be welcomed until you go there, I never take it for granted when I get to play the organ in church.
Every time I visit, I greet everyone from the janitor to the priest so they see Im there to respect the instrument and ensure that they can trust me with the organ. I am aware that my own behavior has a big influence on the church's decision whether or not to entrust the organ to others like me in the future. My own performance is not the only goal, rather it is more like an opening so these incredible instruments can be played by more people.
- Unfortunately, in France, you had a scheduled church concert that was forced to be cancelled due to demonstrations by far-right religious groups...
This was very unfortunate, and sadly Im just one of many artists who have been attacked by fundamentalists far-right groups in Europe. This particular instance was much larger than just the cancellation of my concert and connected to much more severe political interventions in the society. Generally speaking, in conservative places, people try to keep the same kinds of tradition, the same kinds of music making, the same kinds of people. So sometimes those places may think that I am a threat to that conservative tradition because I bring new music, a new experience, and a new and diverse audience. In some ways, this attack strengthened my belief in music. And because I believe so strongly in music, I can understand someone believing in something. I have dedicated my life to music. So I can understand people who dedicate their lives to their faith. I believe more now than ever in the power and influence music has over our hearts, thoughts, culture and society.
Photo by Stephen O'Malley