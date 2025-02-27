PS Plus、3月の海外向けフリープレイ公開！ 「ドラゴンエイジ」最新作や「ソニックカラーズ」が登場
2月27日 公開
ソニー・インタラクティブエンタテインメントは2月27日、サブスクリプションサービス「PlayStation Plus」において、3月の海外向けフリープレイを公開した。
3月はPS5用RPG「ドラゴンエイジ：ヴェイルの守護者」やPS4用3Dアクション「ソニックカラーズ アルティメット」、PS5/PS4用アクション「Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection」の3本がラインナップ。配信期間は3月4日より3月31日までとなっている。
いずれも配信期間中にライブラリに追加しておくことで、期間終了後もPS Plusに加入していればこれらのタイトルを無料でプレイ可能。なお、日本では海外向けとは異なるラインナップになる可能性があるため注意が必要となる。
ドラゴンエイジ：ヴェイルの守護者
ソニックカラーズ アルティメット
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for March:- PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 26, 2025
Dragon Age: The Veilguard 🐉
Sonic Colors: Ultimate 🔵💨
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection 🍕
Full details: https://t.co/D7fCsJfqAN pic.twitter.com/AyRuKJmcnX
(C) 2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment. All content, game titles, trade names and/or trade dress, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved.