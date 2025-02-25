Kaspersky製品を使用禁止、米独加に続きオーストラリアも行動
オーストラリア内務省(DHA: Australian Government Department of Home Affairs)は2月21日(現地時間)、「PSPF Direction Update - Kaspersky Lab, Inc. Products and Web Services｜Protective Security Policy Framework」において、ロシアのセキュリティ企業「Kaspersky」の製品およびWebサービスを禁止すると発表した。
これはオーストラリアの「保護セキュリティポリシーフレームワーク(PSPF: Protective Security Policy Framework)」に基づく強制的な指示で、オーストラリア政府機関は従う義務があるとされる。
