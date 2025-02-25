「Steam Nextフェス」が開催。近日配信予定タイトルの体験版やライブストリーミング配信を実施
【Steam Nextフェス】
開催期間：2月24日～3月3日まで
Valveは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」において「Steam Nextフェス」を2月24日より開催している。開催期間は3月3日まで。
「Steam Nextフェス」では近日配信を予定しているゲームタイトルなどの体験版配信や、開発者のライブストリーミング、Steamで近日登場予定のゲームについて開発チームと話したりすることができるイベントとなっている。
体験版配信にはロボットアクションゲーム「Mecha BREAK」や「プロミス・マスコットエージェンシー」などがラインナップしている。
