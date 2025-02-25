Valveは、PCゲーム配信プラットフォーム「Steam」において「Steam Nextフェス」を2月24日より開催している。開催期間は3月3日まで。

「Steam Nextフェス」では近日配信を予定しているゲームタイトルなどの体験版配信や、開発者のライブストリーミング、Steamで近日登場予定のゲームについて開発チームと話したりすることができるイベントとなっている。

体験版配信にはロボットアクションゲーム「Mecha BREAK」や「プロミス・マスコットエージェンシー」などがラインナップしている。

□「Steam Nextフェス」

Next Fest is back! For the next week, try out thousands of demos for upcoming games of all kinds - from hardcore survival shooters to cute sims, there's something for everyone in Next Fest.



Wishlist your favorites and get to the demos while they last!https://t.co/5FWDBRdFl4 pic.twitter.com/RPeLmlYUH0