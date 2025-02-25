【Annapurna Interactive「パブリッシャーセール」】期間：3月4日まで

Annapurna Interactiveは、Steamにて「パブリッシャーセール」を開催している。期間は3月4日まで。

今回のセールではSteam版の「Stray」、「Outer Wilds」、「COCOON」などが割引価格で登場。期間中は対象タイトルを最大75%OFFのお買い得価格で購入できる。

なお、タイトルによっては期間が異なる場合もあるので、購入の際は商品ページにてセール価格が適用されているどうかを確認してほしい。

□Annapurna Interactive「パブリッシャーセール」のページ

セール対象商品（一部）

Stray

価格：3,900円→2,340円（40%OFF）

・ストアページ

Outer Wilds

価格：3,250円→1,950円（40%OFF）

・ストアページ

COCOON

価格：3,250円→1,950円（40%OFF）

・ストアページ

(C) 2022 BlueTwelve Studio Ltd. Published by Annapurna Interactive under exclusive license. All rights reserved.



(C) 2020 Mobius Digital, LLC. Published by Annapurna Interactive under exclusive license. All rights reserved.



(C) 2023 Created and developed by Geometric Interactive LLC. Published by Annapurna Interactive under exclusive license. All rights reserved.