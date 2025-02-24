Windows 11でOpenSSHを起動できない不具合、リリースプレビューで修正
Microsoftはこのほど、「Releasing Windows 11 Build 26100.3321 to the Release Preview Channel｜Windows Insider Blog」において、OpenSSHの起動に失敗するWindows 11の不具合を修正したと発表した。
この修正は「Windows Insider Program」のリリースプレビューチャネルからリリースされたWindows 11ビルド26100.3321(KB5052093)に含まれ、テスト中とされる。
Releasing Windows 11 Build 26100.3321 to the Release Preview Channel｜Windows Insider Blog
.
この修正は「Windows Insider Program」のリリースプレビューチャネルからリリースされたWindows 11ビルド26100.3321(KB5052093)に含まれ、テスト中とされる。
Releasing Windows 11 Build 26100.3321 to the Release Preview Channel｜Windows Insider Blog
.