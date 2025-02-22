Googleがフィンガープリンティング解禁 - 個人情報の収集可能に
Malwarebytesは2月19日(米国時間)、「Google now allows digital fingerprinting of its users｜Malwarebytes」において、Google広告を使用する組織がフィンガープリンティング技術を使用できるようになったと報じた。
これはGoogleが昨年12月、「Upcoming February update to the platforms program policies - Platforms Policies Help」において発表していたもので、予定どおり2月16日から適用されたことになる。
