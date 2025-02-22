【SDGs】マッチングシステムで環境にやさしい飼料を普及
食品残さなどを円滑に活用するためのシステムづくりを行っている秋元伸夫さん。日本では年間1.500万tもの食品廃棄物が発生していて、それらを加工し作った飼料を、広く普及させようと自治体と連携。食品残さを出す食品関連事業者と、飼料を求める畜産農家をマッチングさせるシステムを開発しました。今後は、定期的に入れ替える災害用の備蓄食料品にも、このマッチングシステムを応用していきたいと語る秋元さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Nobuo Akimoto is working on creating a system to smoothly utilize food waste. In Japan, 15 million tons of food waste is generated annually and he is working with local governments to widely disseminate animal feed made from processed food waste. He has developed a system that matches food related businesses that produce food waste with livestock farmers who are looking for feed. In the future Mr. Akimoto says he would like to apply this matching system to disaster food reserves which are regularly replaced. What kind of future does he envision?