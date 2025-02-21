Windows 11メモ帳に有料の生成AI機能搭載、プライバシーに懸念も
Windows Centralは2月18日(米国時間)、「Microsoft puts Notepad's Rewrite feature behind a paywall｜Windows Central」において、Windows 11のメモ帳に有料の機能が追加されたと伝えた。
有料の機能とはメモ帳に搭載された新機能の「Rewrite」を指しており、利用するにはMicrosoft 365 PersonalまたはFamilyサブスクリプションに加入する必要があるとして、「事実上の有料化」と指摘している。
Microsoft puts Notepad's Rewrite feature behind a paywall｜Windows Central
