Windows 11バージョン24H2の2月更新プログラムに重大な不具合
BetaNewsは2月18日(米国時間)、「Microsoft is pushing a security update to Windows 11 that breaks File Explorer」において、2月11日にリリースされたWindows 11バージョン24H2の「セキュリティ更新プログラム(KB5051987)」に重大な不具合が存在する可能性があると伝えた。
○重大な不具合の可能性
BetaNewsに寄せられた不具合はエクスプローラーに存在するとみられ、次の症状が報告されている。
