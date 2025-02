VNL 2025 FINALS: HOST CITIES REVEALED! 🔥



🏆 Women's Finals - Łódź, Poland 🇵🇱 📍 Atlas Arena | July 23-27, 2025

⁰🏆 Men’s Finals - Ningbo, China 🇨🇳 📍 Ningbo Beilun Sports & Arts Center | July 30 - August 3, 2025



The world’s best teams will battle for ultimate glory! Who’s… pic.twitter.com/j67AR8OUDf