【レインボーシックス シージ エックス ショーケース】3月13日 開催

ユービーアイソフトは、プレイステーション 5/プレイステーション 4/Xbox Series X/Xbox One/PC用タクティカルシューター「レインボーシックス シージ」について、同作初となる超大型アップデートの告知を行なった。

今回のアップデートは、新感覚のゲームプレイ、深化した戦術、主要機能の改善など、ゲームを大きく変えるものとなっている模様で、「R6 Siege X」と題されている。

更なる詳細については、3月13日に米アトランタにて開催の「R6 SIEGE X SHOWCASE」にて発表される。

□「R6 SIEGE X SHOWCASE」

【レインボーシックス シージ エックス ティザー】

(C) 2015 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Tom Clancy’s, Rainbow Six, The Soldier Icon, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. Microsoft, the Xbox Sphere mark, the Series X logo, Series S logo, Series X|S logo, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X|S are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. “PlayStation LOGO”, “PlayStation”, “PS5 LOGO” and “PS4 LOGO” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.