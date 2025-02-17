Macのセキュリティ機能「kASLR」を突破するPoC公開、注意を
Cybersecurity Newsは2月12日(現地時間)、「macOS Security Breach: CVE-2024-54531 PoC Published, Attackers Can Bypass KASLR」において、macOSの脆弱性「CVE-2024-54531」の概念実証(PoC: Proof of Concept)コードが公開されたと伝えた。
これは高麗大学のHyerean Jang氏、Taehun Kim氏、Youngjoo Shin氏が共同執筆した論文「(PDF) SysBumps: Exploiting Speculative Execution in System Calls for Breaking KASLR in macOS for Apple Silicon」により明らかになった。論文では攻撃手法を「SysBumps」と名付け、macOSのセキュリティ機能「kASLR」を回避できると指摘している。
