【SDGs】廃材をオシャレにして環境への気づきを創出
廃棄予定のタイヤチューブを使って、バッグや財布などを製造・販売している堀池洋平さん。タイヤチューブは、タイヤと一緒に再生ゴムの原料にしたり、燃やしてエネルギーとしてリサイクルされることが多いですが、堀池さんは、ひとつひとつ洗浄し材料として活用。タイヤの使用頻度や厚みや柄などが異なるため、縫製技術が必要なタイヤチューブを、熟練の職人と共に試行錯誤を重ねて見事に商品化しました。堀池さんが思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Yohei Horiike makes and sells items like bags wallets discarded tire tubes that are scheduled to be scrapped. The discarded tire tubes are often recycled together with other tires to make raw materials for recycled rubber or burned as energy. Still, Mr. Horiike washes them one by one and uses them as material for his creations. Because the wear, thickness, and pattern on the tires vary, sewing the tire tubes requires special sewing techniques, which he has successfully found after much trial and error with experienced craftsmen, to create this product. What kind of future does Mr. Horiike envision?