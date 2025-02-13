YouTubeにメールアドレスを漏洩する不具合発見
Bleeping Computerは2月12日(米国時間)、「Google fixes flaw that could unmask YouTube users' email addresses」において、YouTubeからユーザーのメールアドレスが漏洩する不具合が発見されたと報じた。
これはセキュリティ研究者のBrutecat氏およびNathan氏により発見された。詳細は「Leaking the email of any YouTube user for $10,000」にて公開されているが、この不具合はすでに修正されている。
