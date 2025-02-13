Isetan Shinjuku presents a new Japanese cultural experience, the ″JAPAN SENSES″ campaign.
Isetan Shinjuku will hold the "JAPAN SENSES" campaign from February 19 to 25, 2025, showcasing the charm of traditional and contemporary culture. Through a diverse range of products, you can enjoy a special experience that spreads Japanese culture to the world.
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Through works that embody the unique sensibility of Japan, they will convey the charm of traditional and contemporary culture.Founded in 1886, Isetan offers special experiences to visitors through a diverse product lineup including fashion, food, and art. Isetan Shinjuku, known for a wide range of products from traditional brands to up-and-coming brands, will host the "JAPAN SENSES" campaign from Wednesday, February 19 to Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
The "JAPAN SENSES" campaign promotes Japanese culture to the world while cherishing Japanese sensibility, providing an opportunity to experience traditional techniques and contemporary pop culture.
Main Events/Exhibitions
■KEITA MARUYAMA 30th Anniversary SPECIAL POP UP FINALLY in Isetan Shinjuku
The Isetan Shinjuku store will host the finale of KEITA MARUYAMA’s 30th-anniversary pop-up, celebrating one of Japan’s leading fashion designers. The pop-up will showcase a variety of exclusive items, including collaboration sneakers with “Maison Mihara Yasuhiro”, eco-bags by Ball & Chain, and unique interior goods.
＊<Maison MIHARA YASUHIRO> sneakers will be available for pre-order and will be delivered in May.
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
［Main Bldg. 1F Promotion］
■Ukiyoe and Contemporary Culture Fusion, Taichi Solo Exhibition “Boku no Kotoba” (My Words)
Born in 2005, Taichi is a 19-year-old artist who has been passionate about drawing since childhood. He gained recognition for his ability to depict mystical worlds, coming into the spotlight after appearing on a TV program during his junior high school years. Now a university student, he continues to be active in the art scene.
Taichi: Manga Culture, 55,000 yen (15 x 9.5 cm)
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
This solo exhibition showcases works that pay homage to Ukiyo-e, blending its traditional elements with contemporary cultural influences from manga and anime to create a unique artistic expression.
＊One original artwork per person is limited to purchase.
［Art Gallery, 6F, Main Bldg.］
■Fukagawa Porcelain: Craftsmanship in Every Detail, 130th Anniversary “Crafts Created by Time Immemorial
To commemorate its 130th anniversary, Fukagawa Porcelain will host a special event at Isetan Shinjuku. The “Ancient Celadon Glazed Bowl with Camellia Design”, which was created by Shoka Baba, a traditional craftsman, using a celadon glaze with a deep olive green color developed independently and dyed by him, and other collectible works will be on display.
Large bowl, camellia design in ancient celadon glaze, 880,000 yen (diameter 28cm)
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Additionally, new works from the Tani Kiln, a historic climbing kiln that operates only once a year, will be unveiled. This is an event where visitors can experience the skills and spirit of the craftsmen who have passed down the art of pottery making since its founding.
［Main Bldg. 5F Kitchen Dining/Artist Piece］
■Discover the essence of Japanese cuisine with dashi (broth) and umami, the foundational flavors of Japanese culinary tradition, at Isetan Shinjuku!
The “Traditional Japanese Foods for the Future - JAPAN SENSES” will be held to introduce traditional Japanese food culture, techniques, and ingredients such as “dashi” and “umami”. Kyoto-based Kurama Tsujii, renowned for preserving the traditional Kyoto tsukudani craft, will present an exclusive bento box available only at Isetan Shinjuku.
［Food Collection, B1F, Main Bldg.］
“JAPAN SENSES” Campaign
Dates: February 19 (Wed) - 25 (Tue), 2025
Venue: Isetan Shinjuku Main Building and Men's Building
URL: https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku/special/japansenses.html
Isetan Shinjuku
Isetan Shinjuku Store, the top-selling department store in Japan, welcomes domestic and international customers with its high level of hospitality and highly sensitive product lineup, and attracts approximately 25 million visitors a year.
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Business hours： 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
＊“Eat Paradise” restaurant on the 7th floor of the main building Business hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Address： 3-14-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022
HP： https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku.html
Isetan Shinjuku
Isetan Shinjuku Store, the top-selling department store in Japan, welcomes domestic and international customers with its high level of hospitality and highly sensitive product lineup, and attracts approximately 25 million visitors a year.
Courtesy of Isetan Shinjuku
Business hours： 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
＊“Eat Paradise” restaurant on the 7th floor of the main building Business hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Address： 3-14-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0022
HP： https://cp.mistore.jp/global/en/shinjuku.html