Google¡¢Chrome¤Ç¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤òAI¤¬¼«Æ°ÊÑ¹¹¤¹¤ëµ¡Ç½¤ò¥Æ¥¹¥ÈÃæ
Cybersecurity News¤Ï2·î10Æü(¸½ÃÏ»þ´Ö)¡¢¡ÖGoogle Chrome Tests AI-Driven Auto Password Change for Breached Accounts¡×¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Google¤¬¿·µ¡Ç½¡Ö¼«Æ°²½¤µ¤ì¤¿¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥ÉÊÑ¹¹(Automated password Change)¡×¤ò¥Æ¥¹¥ÈÃæ¤ÈÅÁ¤¨¤¿¡£
Google Chrome¤Ç¿¯³²¤µ¤ì¤¿¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤ò¸¡½Ð¤·¤¿¾ì¹ç¡¢¿·¤·¤¤¶¯ÎÏ¤Ê¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤Ø¤ÎÊÑ¹¹¤òÂ¥¤¹µ¡Ç½¤È¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£
Google Chrome Tests AI-Driven Auto Password Change for Breached Accounts
.
Google Chrome¤Ç¿¯³²¤µ¤ì¤¿¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤ò¸¡½Ð¤·¤¿¾ì¹ç¡¢¿·¤·¤¤¶¯ÎÏ¤Ê¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É¤Ø¤ÎÊÑ¹¹¤òÂ¥¤¹µ¡Ç½¤È¤µ¤ì¤ë¡£
Google Chrome Tests AI-Driven Auto Password Change for Breached Accounts
.