Appleは2月10日(米国時間)、iPhoneおよびiPadの脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。

About the security content of iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 - Apple Support

About the security content of iPadOS 17.7.5 - Apple Support

Apple security releases - Apple Support

○対象製品

セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。

.