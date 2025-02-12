iPhoneとiPadに重要なセキュリティアップデート、攻撃に悪用済みの脆弱性修正
Appleは2月10日(米国時間)、iPhoneおよびiPadの脆弱性に対処するセキュリティアップデートを発表した。修正対象となっている脆弱性に関する情報は次のページにまとまっている。
About the security content of iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1 - Apple Support
About the security content of iPadOS 17.7.5 - Apple Support
Apple security releases - Apple Support
○対象製品
セキュリティアップデートの対象となっている製品は次のとおり。
