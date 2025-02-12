中国のサイバー攻撃グループがSSHデーモン侵害するマルウェア利用
Fortinetはこのほど、「Analyzing ELF/Sshdinjector.A!tr with a Human and Artificial Analyst｜FortiGuard Labs」において、中国に関係しているとみられる持続的標的型攻撃(APT: Advanced Persistent Threat)グループの「Evasive Panda(別名:Daggerfly)」がSSHデーモンを侵害するマルウェア「ELF/Sshdinjector.A!tr」を用いたとして、その調査結果を公表した。
このマルウェアは2024年11月ごろに発見され、サイバー攻撃キャンペーン「Operation Lunar Peek」にも使用されたという(参考：「Palo Alto Networksの緊急脆弱性で2,000台に被害、国内にも影響あり | TECH+（テックプラス）」)。しかしながら、これまでにこのマルウェアに関する情報がないとして、同社は分析結果を公開した。
Analyzing ELF/Sshdinjector.A!tr with a Human and Artificial Analyst｜FortiGuard Labs
