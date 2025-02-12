Image: KICKSTARTER

何コレすぎる入力デバイス。

世の中には空中マウスやVR用コントローラーなど、デスクに置かずに使う入力デバイスがあります。

宙に浮いたままマウスやペン操作

Haply Roboticsの「MinVerse」はかなり風変わりな空中入力デバイスで、アームに支えられたペンやマウスを立体的に使えます。

質感が直接手に伝わる

普段のPC作業では出番がないかもしれませんが、3Dオブジェクトをデザインする時に重宝します。

マウスやペンからは、触覚フィードバックで制作している物体の凹凸や質感が手に伝わります。粘土で彫刻しているような感覚や、ゼリーのような弾力、一方向は滑らかで逆方向は抵抗があるビロードなど、リアルな手触りを感じて物作りができます。

ロボやドローンも動かせる

「MinVerse」は、前作「Inverse3」の小型版。小さくっても、ロボットアームやドローンの操縦、ゲームプレイ、遠隔での外科手術などにも使える万能感です。

独創的で利便性も高いですが、肘や手首も浮いたままなので肩がコリそうな気もします。

気になる方はクラウドファンディングで出資してみては？

