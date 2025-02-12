デザインも手術も。ペン軸やマウスを空中で使える立体入力アーム
何コレすぎる入力デバイス。
世の中には空中マウスやVR用コントローラーなど、デスクに置かずに使う入力デバイスがあります。
宙に浮いたままマウスやペン操作
Haply Roboticsの「MinVerse」はかなり風変わりな空中入力デバイスで、アームに支えられたペンやマウスを立体的に使えます。
質感が直接手に伝わる
普段のPC作業では出番がないかもしれませんが、3Dオブジェクトをデザインする時に重宝します。
マウスやペンからは、触覚フィードバックで制作している物体の凹凸や質感が手に伝わります。粘土で彫刻しているような感覚や、ゼリーのような弾力、一方向は滑らかで逆方向は抵抗があるビロードなど、リアルな手触りを感じて物作りができます。
ロボやドローンも動かせる
「MinVerse」は、前作「Inverse3」の小型版。小さくっても、ロボットアームやドローンの操縦、ゲームプレイ、遠隔での外科手術などにも使える万能感です。
独創的で利便性も高いですが、肘や手首も浮いたままなので肩がコリそうな気もします。
気になる方はクラウドファンディングで出資してみては？
