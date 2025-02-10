DeepSeekのiPhoneアプリはセキュリティに問題あり、データ漏出の恐れ
Ars Technicaは2月6日(米国時間)、「DeepSeek iOS app sends data unencrypted to ByteDance-controlled servers - Ars Technica」において、中国のAI企業であるDeepSeekが提供するiOS向けAIアプリが機密情報を暗号化せずに送信していると報じた。
これはセキュリティ企業「NowSecure」のレポートで明らかになった。中間者攻撃(MITM: Man-in-the-middle attack)可能な攻撃者はデータの窃取、および改ざんが可能とされる(参考：「NowSecure Uncovers Multiple Security and Privacy Flaws in DeepSeek iOS Mobile App - NowSecure」)。
