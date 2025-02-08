【SDGs】チョコレートがつなぐ難病を持つ人たちとの絆
病気などに関係なく、誰もがおいしく食べられるチョコレートを開発した中村恒星さん。医学生の頃、厚生労働省の難病に指定されている、皮膚難病「表皮水疱症」の患者さんと交流する中、流動食に限られている生活や、みんなと同じものを食べたいという思いを見聞きし、この取り組みをスタートしました。まだ知られていない難病があることを広め、知られていないから支援されないという社会を変えたいと語る中村さんの思い描く未来とは？
Mr. Kosei Nakamura developed chocolate that anyone can enjoy, regardless of illness. As a medical student, he interacted with patients suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, an incurable skin disease recognized by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. He saw and heard about their lives in which they were limited to a liquid diet. He also learned about their desire to eat the same food as everyone else, and this led him to start this initiative. Mr. Nakamura says he wants to spread the word about the existence of incurable diseases that are still unknown and change today’s society in which people do not receive support for an illness because it is still an unknown disease. What kind of future does Mr. Nakamura envision?