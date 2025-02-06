NETGEARのルータに緊急脆弱性、アップデートを
NETGEARは2月1日(米国時間)、同社のルータおよびアクセスポイントに緊急の脆弱性が存在するとしてアップデートを公開した。脆弱性は2件で、それぞれ異なる製品群から発見されている。
NETGEARの発表は次のとおり。
Security Advisory for Unauthenticated RCE on Some WiFi Routers, PSV-2023-0039 - NETGEAR Support
Security Advisory for Authentication Bypass on Some Wireless Access Points, PSV-2024-0117 - NETGEAR Support
Security Advisory for Unauthenticated RCE on Some WiFi Routers, PSV-2023-0039 - NETGEAR Support
.
.