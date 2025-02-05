【キングダムカム・デリバランス II】2月5日 発売価格：7,590円～CEROレーティング：Z（18才以上対象）

PLAION、Deep Silverは、プレイステーション 5/Xbox Series X|S/PC用アクションRPG「Kingdom Come: Deliverance II（キングダムカム・デリバランス II」を2月5日に発売する。価格は7,590円から。なお、PlayStation Storeでは2月5日1時より配信開始予定。

本作は、15世紀の中世ヨーロッパを舞台にした、広大なオープンワールドのアクションRPG。本作では、スカリッツのヘンリーとなり、殺害された両親の仇を打つために旅をする。忘れがたい冒険の数々を通じて、彼を志ある戦士から反逆者へと導いていく。

【キングダムカム・デリバランスII ストーリートレーラー】

