Techstrong Groupは1月30日(米国時間)、セキュリティブログ「Security Boulevard」に掲載した記事「SquareX Discloses “Browser Syncjacking” , a New Attack Technique that Provides Full Browser and Device Control, Putting Millions at Risk - Security Boulevard」において、Google Chromeユーザーを標的とする新しいシンクジャッキング攻撃が発見されたと報じた。

この攻撃を成功させるには、ちょっとしたソーシャルエンジニアリングを必要とするが、それ以後はユーザーに気づかれることなくWebブラウザおよびシステムを乗っ取ることが可能だという。

