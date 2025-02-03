GoogleのAI Gemini、中国・北朝鮮・ロシアのサイバー攻撃グループ悪用
Bleeping Computerは2月1日(米国時間)、「Google says hackers abuse Gemini AI to empower their attacks」において、国家支援を受ける持続的標的型攻撃(APT: Advanced Persistent Threat)グループが生成AIをサイバー攻撃の生産性向上に悪用したと報じた。
この件ははGoogleの脅威インテリジェンスグループ(GTIG: Google Threat Intelligence Group)により報告された。Googleは自社のAIアシスタント「Gemini」が悪用されたとして、その概要を明らかにしている(参考：「Adversarial Misuse of Generative AI | Google Cloud Blog」)。
