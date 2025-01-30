Windows 11、スタートメニューにAndroidとiPhoneを統合
Microsoftは1月28日(米国時間)、「Seamless phone integration from the Start menu gets even better for Windows Insiders｜Windows Insider Blog」において、Windows 11のスタートメニューにAndroidおよびiPhoneを統合すると発表した。
Androidの統合は2024年6月に発表されていたが、これにiPhoneが正式に追加されることになる(参考：「Previewing accessing Phone Link features from the Start menu with Windows Insiders | Windows Insider Blog」)。
Seamless phone integration from the Start menu gets even better for Windows Insiders｜Windows Insider Blog
